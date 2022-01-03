8 Arab stylists to be inspired by fashion in 2022 – Emirates Woman





As we move into 2022, many will be making New Year’s resolutions, whether it’s to change their habits, eat healthier, exercise more, and more. However, for some, they may be looking to improve their playstyle. With a plethora of iconic stylists in this region, Emirates Woman has highlighted some of the best in fashion to take inspiration from this year’s style. Sarah Hachem The freelance content creator and stylist is the creative mind behind MBC’s Trending looks. that of Sarah Hachem the personal style is eclectic, colorful yet classic and this is reflected in his work. Not the type to promote her own work, Sarah’s social media is a mix of healthy content and sleek looks. Yasmine Eissa A certified stylist who showcases regional brands, Yasmine Eissa, helped stars make the best dressed lists. Known for dressing red carpet patrons of Arab designers, Yasmine’s classic and punchy looks take a ‘less is more’ approach. Gehad Abdullah Egyptian stylist, Gehad Abdullah, dresses the stars and is known to add a touch to her style. A “cool girl” aesthetic in her real life and her personal style is reflected in her style choices in her work. May Galal May Galal is both a designer and stylist who has worked with over 10 TV shows, 30 films and celebrities such as Mona Zaki and Arwa Gouda. Mai also received top honors at the Cannes Film Festival for the film 18 Youm. Carole Bou Khaled A stylist whose looks for Yasmine Sabri, Mai Ezzeldin and Nicola Saba are always sought after, Carole Bou Khaled is known for her elegant designs. Sophisticated and generally with a touch of sparkle, Carole brings glamor to every star she dresses. Cedric haddad A Lebanese stylist with a decade of experience dressing clients in the Middle East, Cedric haddad even has its own hashtag #StyledByCed. While working as a stylist for an array of celebrities, shows and magazines, Cédric also finds time to share his knowledge through webinars and masterclasses. Sarah Isa | Rania Fawaz, Ola Farahat and Dima Sheikhly have one thing in common and that is their stylist, Sara is. The Moroccan stylist began her fashion journey in vintage LA boutiques and her sleek aesthetic combined with an “it-girl” side made her the go-to stylist in the region. Osama Chabi Osama Chabi has had an impact on major brands and customers in the Middle East. Seeing the style and sartorial sense of the Franco-Tunisian designer is reason enough to draw inspiration from him for fashion, to see his styling work taken to the next level. – For more on the luxury lifestyle, news, fashion and beauty, follow Emirates Woman on Facebook and Instagram Images: Instagram

