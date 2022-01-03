Urfi Javed shares breathtaking video in cutout black dress and asks ‘who’s sexy’





Urfi Javed posted a scorching Instagram pic on January 3 in which she can be seen wearing a daring black outfit. It looks like she was wearing one of her custom outfits. Urfi looked stunning in the black cutout dress she wore in the short clip. Sharing the video, she wrote: “Who is this sexy?” Social media users gave mixed reactions under the post. One of the trolls wrote: “

Mental health issues there we ka doctor ko check kirwaoo. “Another wrote:” Ye kis chuhe ka kaam hai. “One social media user wrote:” Sexy ni wahiyat aurat ho tum allah tumko hidayt de. ” Meanwhile, a few people praised the actress. One of them wrote: “So pretty eyes and a sweet look, a cute smile and a cool look like a barbie doll, sexy outfit, sexy pose and sexy moves.” Another mentioned: “Such a daring and courageous girl who has the power to show her beauty to society and to prove that freedom is a basic right and that no one belittles her in the name of religion, faith and religion. the society. Hats off bravo girl. Looked: Earlier, she had dropped three photos of herself with a heartfelt caption. In addition to the photos, she wrote: “You know how many times I’ve failed? I can’t even count now! A few times in my life, I felt like the only way out of this mess was to end my life. My life was seriously messed up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, a successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. She further mentioned, “The only reason I’m alive today (believe me, there have been so many incidents in my life that almost killed me) is because I never stopped. I continued to walk and I still walk. I might not be where I want to be, but at least I’m on my way. A few words of encouragement before the end of the year! Stand up, fight, repeat. You are stronger than the situations around you. After hearing this, her fans became moved and asked the actress to stay strong. One of them wrote: “Ignore the enemies, I love you and your trust in you”. Another mentioned: “You are tense enough to keep the fire inside. You will never give in to any failure. We all admire your courage and love you.

