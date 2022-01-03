Mark Berman’s AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Ballot | University





It’s time to send a new ballot for Top 25 men’s basketball to The Associated Press. No evictions this week, however. 1. Baylor (13-0) remains here after beating Northwestern State and winning at Iowa State. Then: a big game on Tuesday against Oklahoma and a game on Saturday at the TCU. 2. Duke (11-1) is staying here after a week of inactivity due to COVID-19 issues. Next: Tuesday vs. Georgia Tech and a Saturday. game against Miami. 3. Gonzaga (11-2) stays here after beating North Alabama. Next: A big game Thursday against San Francisco and a Saturday. match against Pepperdine. 4. Purdue (12-1) stays here after beating Nicholls State. Next: A huge game Monday against Wisconsin and a Saturday. visit to Penn State. 5. UCLA (8-1) stays here after another week of inactivity. Next: Finally back to sea action against Arizona State, and a Sat. game in California. People also read … 6. Kansas (11-1) stay here after beating Nevada and George Mason. Next: Tue at Oklahoma State and a huge game on Saturday. at Texas Tech. 7. Auburn (12-1) gains six places after beating LSU. Next: Tue in South Carolina and Sat against Florida. 8. Michigan State (12-2) stays here after beating High Point and winning at Northwestern. Next: Mer. Vs. Nebraska and Sat. in Michigan. 9. Ohio State (9-2) remains here after finally returning to action with an overtime victory over Nebraska. Next: Thursday vs. Indiana and Sunday vs. Northwestern. 10. Arizona (11-1) stays here after a week of inactivity. Next: Mon vs. Washington and Sat. in the state of Arizona. 11. Iowa State (12-1) loses four spots after losing to Baylor. Next: A huge game on Wed vs. Texas Tech and a big game on Saturday. in Oklahoma. 12. Villanova (9-4) gains four places after winning at Seton Hall. Next: A great game Mer. Vs. Creighton and a Sat. match to DePaul. 13. Providence (13-1) gains five places after beating Seton Hall and winning over DePaul. Next: Tuesday in Marquette and Sat against St. John’s. 14. Southern Cal (12-0) stays here after another week of inactivity. Next: Finally back to the action at Cal Thursday, and a Saturday. game at Stanford. 15. Colorado State (10-0) stays here after another week of inactivity. Next: Finally back to action Tuesday against Air Force, and a game Friday at Boise State. 16. LSU (12-1) loses five places after losing to Auburn. Next: A huge game on Tuesday against Kentucky and another huge game on Saturday. against Tennessee. 17. Xavier (11-2) remains here after a week of inactivity. Next: Friday at Butler’s. 18. Alabama (10-3) gains seven places after beating Tennessee. Next: Wed in Florida and Sat in Missouri. 19. Wisconsin (10-2) earns a spot after beating Illinois State. Then: the huge game on Monday at Purdue, a good game on Thursday against Iowa, and a game on Sunday in Maryland. 20. Houston (12-2) earns a spot after winning at Temple. Next: Wed South Florida & Sat vs. Wichita State. 21. Kentucky (11-2) earns a spot after beating Missouri and High Point. Next: The huge game Tuesday at LSU and a Saturday. game against Georgia. 22. Seton Hall (9-3) loses 10 places after losing two games (to Providence and against Villanova) by being shorthanded. Next: Tue at Butler and a big game Sat against UConn. 23. Texas Tech (10-2) remains here after beating Alabama State. Then: Wednesday’s huge game at Iowa State and Saturday’s huge game against Kansas. 24. Texas (11-2) remain here after beating Incarnate Word and West Virginia. Next: Tuesday in Kansas State and Saturday. in the state of Oklahoma. 25. Tennessee (9-3) fell six places after losing a game (Alabama) when they were shorthanded. Next: Wed vs. Mississippi & The Big Game on Saturday. at LSU. Get local news delivered to your inbox!

