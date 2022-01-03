



Top 5 men’s fashion trends this year Highlights Menswear is more about tuxedos and bow tie events One trend that has really caught up with the Indian man in 2021 and will surely intersect until 2022 is the floral shirt. Vertical stripes are a great option for those who are a bit heavier While it can be difficult to keep up with all the styles that keep coming in and out of wardrobes over the years, men’s fashion is mostly all about the little details and touches that make it a whole, as a whole, brilliant. While the men in the entertainment industry have carefully kept their classic tuxedos and suits on the red carpet, there has been a lot of evolution when it comes to men’s styling at promotional events. From vibrant hues, interesting cuts to reimagined trends, men’s style is anything but boring in this New Year. So what are the fashion trends that men will mainly continue in 2022? Floral all the way One trend that has really caught up with the Indian man in 2021 and will surely intersect until 2022 is the floral shirt. Men are now confidently experimenting with their casual outfits. For a change, try pairing plain pants and a trendy floral shirt for brunch and head-turning. Vertical styles Another trend that has really caught up is vertical stripes. In fact, they’re a great option for those who are a bit heavier, as the vertical stripes actually play a trick on our eyes, making a vertical striped person appear taller and thinner. A rule of thumb to remember is that it’s harder to focus on thinner stripes than thick ones. Varsity jackets The Varsity Jackets have suddenly entered the fashion scene and appear to be here to stay. The jacket has undergone a significant transformation from being a status symbol in any educational ability to a style essential in fashion. Interestingly, it all started in 1865, as an outfit for the Harvard baseball team, with the iconic letter “H” embroidered on it. Colors are in Gone are the days of pastel tones and dull colors for men. The colors are in it and how. Try opting for vibrant shades of tees and shirts and wear them with elan for the New Year. Lighter shades of denim Try changing the darker denim and go for a few lighter shades. Pair it with anything: a shirt, t-shirt, or even a sweatshirt. The mid-wash denim look is a casual menswear trend that will be all the rage in 2022.

