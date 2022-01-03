In Leon Bridges’ closet

On a sunny 70s day in October, we stopped at Léon Bridges house on an unassuming street in Fort Worth, Texas. A little girl was riding a bike alongside her mother as neighbors took out their trash cans on trash day, Bridges later informs us. Were greeted by her sister and her friends because the rock star is not yet ready, her mother has not yet finished her twists.

Sweater: Capital; shirt: Vintage; pants: Vintage; moccasins: Vintage; necklace: Oatsss

The home of Texas singer-songwriters is lovely, but it’s not the greatness we’ve been prepared to expect from someone who has achieved success of their caliber. That said, the more human aspects of the house provide a stark contrast to the treasures it contains. While Polaroids of family and friends fill some surfaces, others feature framed photos of sold-out tour headlines. Army figures watch you from their perches atop shelves in front of a life-size portrait by Jay Wilkinson of all the icons of Bridges, from Willie Nelson to Ginuwine to the four-year-long Hank Hill cartoon . And if the reflection of something shiny catches your eye, it’s probably the Grammy that sits royally on its pole in a glass cabinet. When purchasing their first home, Bridges opted for the traditional, instead of a flashier new build. He likes things with a certain history, a notion evident in both his music, his house and his renowned sense of style. When I was still dancing in college, there were certain pieces where we kind of had to embody a certain era. We did this 70s piece and I had to go to the costume store to put on this outfit. I ended up taking it home which was technically stolen and started to integrate it into my style. The Grammy-winning artist often uses the term persona, in reference to the early parts of his career, as something he had to follow. I was doing the ’60s thing in the beginning. Sometimes that just doesn’t translate to some people. While the ’70s aesthetic allowed her to better strike her style, balancing vintage treasures and costume gadgetry is a constant battle on her mind.

As an artist, styling is another skill in your arsenal that can work to your advantage, if used correctly. “

When shopping for vintage clothing, there is often a little aspect that looks a bit dated despite an overall cool factor, whether it’s an epaulette or the height of pants. Bridges admires designers like Gucci’s Alessandro Michele and Bode’s Emily Adams Bode who are able to select historical references and merge them into a sartorial concoction that orbits out of a fashion period. It’s the same with music. The magic came when the Fort Worth native stopped adhering too literally to one period or another and infused his initial old-school approach with more modern elements, pairing a silk scarf with jeans and loafers or a blue fringed jacket with tailored pants sound the 2021 Met Gala appearance. In the field of fashion in particular, Bridges works with stylists Gabriela Tena to achieve the aforementioned effect. Ahead of his scheduled performance at Colorado’s famed Red Rocks Theater, Bridges sent Tena an image of a creamy Western ensemble he discovered on Pinterest. Yes, Bridges is a Pinner that they were able to recreate for his performance. She totally elevated my whole thing and we’re so parallel in what we love. This hands-on approach is something Bridges continues to explore. In a similar social media-fueled case, a collaboration with Wrangler emerged from the Instagram post of a Japanese denim collector. The back and forth on a custom suit ultimately led to talks about a two-season partnership between the brand and the artist slated to launch in Spring and Fall 22, in which Bridges continues to flex his sartorial muscles. as an ambassador and even a creative director. . Despite its flaws, Instagram actually feeds the fashion component of the musicians’ trajectory. There he can make sure his sets find the platform they deserve. As an Artist, styling is another skill in your arsenal that can work to your advantage, if used correctly. For example, Bridges particularly admires the way Post Malone embraced the nude costume, appropriates it. It’s like I can’t go down this road anymore. And he kills him. This creation of a signature style is something the musician also strives to achieve. Is there a Leon uniform? Absoutely. These days I would define all of my stuff as some sort of minimalist 70s western thing. My favorite is the Canadian Tuxedo vibe. That’s it.

I guess my fashion was what tied me to some people. ”

Nestled in all this talk about uniforms and aesthetic signatures is an element of control that life in the public eye takes away from you. For someone who can admittedly veer towards the timid end of the spectrum (note the song title), fashion serves as a less intimidating medium behind music to better connect with its audience. You know, it’s another form of self-expression. A way of Communicating? Yes, speak without saying anything. If you read the Bridges story, you will find that fashion was the source of many creative relationships, perhaps when words were lacking. During one of his first open mic concerts in Fort Worth, Bridges Wranglers caught the eye of White Denims girlfriend Austin Jenkins (a vintage Wranglers collector himself). When now publicist Sarah Cunningham first met Bridges after falling in love with her music, she says: You didn’t say much, but I loved your outfit, a quote from a Texas monthly profile that sums up a lot of things about the musician. Bridges says situations like these have happened countless times. I guess my fashion was what linked me to some people. I think it’s great that Austin Jenkins, who’s just a guy from Weatherford who pretty much wears denimBridges, is more of a flared pants guy himself liked what I was doing, he reflected. I am finally in a place where I have figured out what is working for me. We talked about style through the prism of fashion, but the trajectory of our conversation often reflected the evolution of her music. A sense of style can be confined to the limits of what you wear, but it’s a reductive approach. Style is everywhere. In writing. In music. Fashionable. And at best, a distinct sense of style is more akin to a sense of self than anything else, having a definite distinction between what you like and what you don’t like.

Jacket: DL Cerney; tank: CMMN; jeans: vintage; slides: Gucci

“I have the impression that music parallels fashion. Evolution for all of us is inevitable. within the limits of one thing. Bridges also cites collaborating with other artists as a way to broaden his own perspective. Its joint venture retrospective features artists like Terrace Martin, Khruangbin, and John Mayer, all of whom have rubbed off on Bridges’ mind in one way or another. I feel like I’ve finally found my voice. I mean it’s a constant journey, you know, but eventually I developed a sound that I enjoy, even in terms of fashion. His most recent album, Sound of gold diggers is a sonic representation of the mood he created while recording at the Gold Diggers Studio and Bar in Los Angeles. An idea that gave birth to a Grammy party that he organized there in 2018. In the same way as The Beatles Abbey Road or Jimi Hendrix Electric Ladyland, the place inspired the music. It’s almost like this place of refuge in the middle of this gravelly area. You come back from any club and you stop at the hotel and it’s like … it’s scary. Like watching your back. But that was one of the coolest things about it and the rooms, everything matched my style. [It had] this nostalgic and warm feeling. The idea was to create pretty much this immersive experience, he continues, and like living, creating, partying in one place. A testament to the power of aesthetics, the design of space that sets the mood allowed him to flip the switch figuratively and literally and channel his energy from Leon by day to his counterpart at night. With the help of producer Ricky Reed, he infused his signature sweet twang with deep R&B influence. The result is a little more gritty, a little sexier, a little more adult.

Top and pants: Wales Bonner; moccasins: Gucci; watch: Vintage Rouen