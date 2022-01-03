Fashion
In Leon Bridges’ closet
On a sunny 70s day in October, we stopped at Léon Bridges house on an unassuming street in Fort Worth, Texas. A little girl was riding a bike alongside her mother as neighbors took out their trash cans on trash day, Bridges later informs us. Were greeted by her sister and her friends because the rock star is not yet ready, her mother has not yet finished her twists.
Sweater: Capital; shirt: Vintage; pants: Vintage; moccasins: Vintage; necklace: Oatsss
The home of Texas singer-songwriters is lovely, but it’s not the greatness we’ve been prepared to expect from someone who has achieved success of their caliber. That said, the more human aspects of the house provide a stark contrast to the treasures it contains. While Polaroids of family and friends fill some surfaces, others feature framed photos of sold-out tour headlines. Army figures watch you from their perches atop shelves in front of a life-size portrait by Jay Wilkinson of all the icons of Bridges, from Willie Nelson to Ginuwine to the four-year-long Hank Hill cartoon . And if the reflection of something shiny catches your eye, it’s probably the Grammy that sits royally on its pole in a glass cabinet.
When purchasing their first home, Bridges opted for the traditional, instead of a flashier new build. He likes things with a certain history, a notion evident in both his music, his house and his renowned sense of style. When I was still dancing in college, there were certain pieces where we kind of had to embody a certain era. We did this 70s piece and I had to go to the costume store to put on this outfit. I ended up taking it home which was technically stolen and started to integrate it into my style.
The Grammy-winning artist often uses the term persona, in reference to the early parts of his career, as something he had to follow. I was doing the ’60s thing in the beginning. Sometimes that just doesn’t translate to some people. While the ’70s aesthetic allowed her to better strike her style, balancing vintage treasures and costume gadgetry is a constant battle on her mind.
As an artist, styling is another skill in your arsenal that can work to your advantage, if used correctly. “
When shopping for vintage clothing, there is often a little aspect that looks a bit dated despite an overall cool factor, whether it’s an epaulette or the height of pants. Bridges admires designers like Gucci’s Alessandro Michele and Bode’s Emily Adams Bode who are able to select historical references and merge them into a sartorial concoction that orbits out of a fashion period. It’s the same with music. The magic came when the Fort Worth native stopped adhering too literally to one period or another and infused his initial old-school approach with more modern elements, pairing a silk scarf with jeans and loafers or a blue fringed jacket with tailored pants sound the 2021 Met Gala appearance.
In the field of fashion in particular, Bridges works with stylists Gabriela Tena to achieve the aforementioned effect. Ahead of his scheduled performance at Colorado’s famed Red Rocks Theater, Bridges sent Tena an image of a creamy Western ensemble he discovered on Pinterest. Yes, Bridges is a Pinner that they were able to recreate for his performance. She totally elevated my whole thing and we’re so parallel in what we love.
This hands-on approach is something Bridges continues to explore. In a similar social media-fueled case, a collaboration with Wrangler emerged from the Instagram post of a Japanese denim collector. The back and forth on a custom suit ultimately led to talks about a two-season partnership between the brand and the artist slated to launch in Spring and Fall 22, in which Bridges continues to flex his sartorial muscles. as an ambassador and even a creative director. . Despite its flaws, Instagram actually feeds the fashion component of the musicians’ trajectory. There he can make sure his sets find the platform they deserve.
As an Artist, styling is another skill in your arsenal that can work to your advantage, if used correctly. For example, Bridges particularly admires the way Post Malone embraced the nude costume, appropriates it. It’s like I can’t go down this road anymore. And he kills him. This creation of a signature style is something the musician also strives to achieve.
Is there a Leon uniform?
Absoutely. These days I would define all of my stuff as some sort of minimalist 70s western thing. My favorite is the Canadian Tuxedo vibe. That’s it.
I guess my fashion was what tied me to some people. ”
Nestled in all this talk about uniforms and aesthetic signatures is an element of control that life in the public eye takes away from you. For someone who can admittedly veer towards the timid end of the spectrum (note the song title), fashion serves as a less intimidating medium behind music to better connect with its audience.
You know, it’s another form of self-expression. A way of
Communicating?
Yes, speak without saying anything.
If you read the Bridges story, you will find that fashion was the source of many creative relationships, perhaps when words were lacking. During one of his first open mic concerts in Fort Worth, Bridges Wranglers caught the eye of White Denims girlfriend Austin Jenkins (a vintage Wranglers collector himself). When now publicist Sarah Cunningham first met Bridges after falling in love with her music, she says: You didn’t say much, but I loved your outfit, a quote from a Texas monthly profile that sums up a lot of things about the musician.
Bridges says situations like these have happened countless times. I guess my fashion was what linked me to some people. I think it’s great that Austin Jenkins, who’s just a guy from Weatherford who pretty much wears denimBridges, is more of a flared pants guy himself liked what I was doing, he reflected. I am finally in a place where I have figured out what is working for me.
We talked about style through the prism of fashion, but the trajectory of our conversation often reflected the evolution of her music. A sense of style can be confined to the limits of what you wear, but it’s a reductive approach. Style is everywhere. In writing. In music. Fashionable. And at best, a distinct sense of style is more akin to a sense of self than anything else, having a definite distinction between what you like and what you don’t like.
Jacket: DL Cerney; tank: CMMN; jeans: vintage; slides: Gucci
“I have the impression that music parallels fashion. Evolution for all of us is inevitable. within the limits of one thing. Bridges also cites collaborating with other artists as a way to broaden his own perspective. Its joint venture retrospective features artists like Terrace Martin, Khruangbin, and John Mayer, all of whom have rubbed off on Bridges’ mind in one way or another. I feel like I’ve finally found my voice. I mean it’s a constant journey, you know, but eventually I developed a sound that I enjoy, even in terms of fashion.
His most recent album, Sound of gold diggers is a sonic representation of the mood he created while recording at the Gold Diggers Studio and Bar in Los Angeles. An idea that gave birth to a Grammy party that he organized there in 2018. In the same way as The Beatles Abbey Road or Jimi Hendrix Electric Ladyland, the place inspired the music.
It’s almost like this place of refuge in the middle of this gravelly area. You come back from any club and you stop at the hotel and it’s like … it’s scary. Like watching your back. But that was one of the coolest things about it and the rooms, everything matched my style. [It had] this nostalgic and warm feeling.
The idea was to create pretty much this immersive experience, he continues, and like living, creating, partying in one place. A testament to the power of aesthetics, the design of space that sets the mood allowed him to flip the switch figuratively and literally and channel his energy from Leon by day to his counterpart at night. With the help of producer Ricky Reed, he infused his signature sweet twang with deep R&B influence. The result is a little more gritty, a little sexier, a little more adult.
Top and pants: Wales Bonner; moccasins: Gucci; watch: Vintage Rouen
Bridges are drawn to places that trigger something inside. Perhaps this is the obvious creative load at Gold Diggers or a sense of security, of belonging. In his Fort Worth home, it’s both. Dude, I think for me, if I had to move somewhere else, it would be easy to get lost in the sauce, for lack of better words, he reflected. Fort Worth is where I grew up. My family is here, my friends are here. Man, this is just something to come back to and be out of the industry.
There is something rich about Texas, in particular, that mixes with everything Bridges has going on. Whether you’re talking about the States’ leather boots or its history, the vibes run deep. Inside the Bridges Texas home you’ll find a sofa upholstered in deep velvet in dandelion hues, collections of old cigars and, let’s not forget, the 1969 Pontiac GTO on the back. This same richness is also evident in the friends and family who cycled indoors and outdoors or the family who stood and chatted with us as is the case in Bridges humming, Let yourself in / You have the key.
Sources
2/ https://coveteur.com/leon-bridges-closet-home-tour
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]