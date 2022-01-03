Her kindness has helped over 5,000 girls to date

SPRINGDALE, Ohio Judy Donley had just become an empty breeder in 2017 and was praying for a way to use her skills to serve others.

It was then that she saw a report on WCPO 9 on Dress a girl from all over the world, a nonprofit organization that harnesses the sewing skills of volunteers to make dresses for girls in poor areas around the world.

I thought, I can do it, remembers Donley.

She couldn’t find a contact in Ohio, but reached out to a lady in Arizona, where she and her husband planned to go to see their son.

She got me involved, gave me a pattern, gave me some fabric and said, you can do it, said Donley. I thought, OK, I’m just going to work with my little church because we do about four mission trips a year.

But those plans to start small didn’t last.

In a very short time it got bigger and so many women came on board and started helping out, said Donley, who is the Dress A Girl ambassador for the Cincinnati and Dayton area. You don’t need to know how to sew. If you can cut or iron or wrap, we welcome everyone. I have people from nine to 94 years old who help me in one way or another.

Lucie May | WCPO Dress up a girl of the world dress up.

Donleys’ efforts have grown so much, in fact, that his volunteer group recently surpassed 5,000 dresses that have been sent to more than 20 countries.

The goal is for us to be able to provide a brand new dress for a little girl who may never have owned one before, Donley said. So it’s a blessing.

For the group of volunteers from Donleys, the mission has widened further.

Thanks to the suggestions, donations and talents of the volunteers, all the dresses Donley sends also come with a new pair of underwear and a headband, scrunchie or doll in the pocket. .

Some volunteers are skilled enough to make boys’ shorts as well.

It takes teamwork to get the dream job done, Donley said. So it’s not just me.

i just want to serve

But Donley is the one whose spirit of generosity draws so many volunteers to the group, said Paula Eisele, who has known Donley for over 20 years.

She makes you feel so comfortable, Eisele said. And she’s so bubbly and just has that heart to give back to others.

Donley coordinates one Saturday a month where volunteers meet in a room on the second floor of the Springdale Nazarene Church to prepare the fabric, sew dresses and pack everything.

Eisele usually can’t be there on Saturdays, but she said she and many others sew from her home for the ministry and then either bring dresses to Donley or help her wrap dresses at her house.

Lucie May | WCPO Dress A Girl Around the World volunteers stay busy at the Springdale Nazarene Church.

I feel like a cheerleader to her and pray for the ministry, Eisele said. And if she needs anything that I can help, I’m more than happy to do it.

Donley said she was grateful that so many people wanted to help.

If all these ladies hadn’t come on board and with me by my side, this wouldn’t happen, she said. That’s what I think is a huge blessing to have that.

Donley will continue the work, she said, as long as God continues to provide.

I just want to give back. Anyway, whatever it sounds like, I just want to serve and help others, she said. I think it’s very important that we all find a way to help someone else and make them smile.

Dress A Girl Around the World relies on donations of time, money and fabric. Following information about the ministry is available online. Or you can email Judy Donley at [email protected] The next sewing day for her groups is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, weather permitting.

Stories of acts of kindness appear weekly on WCPO 9 News and WCPO.com. If you are aware of an act of kindness that you think should be highlighted, send an email to [email protected]