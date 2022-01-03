Myles Dread and Penn State Men’s Basketball warm up from 3-point field in first Big Ten win of season | Penn State Men’s Basketball News

It may have been a 22-day hiatus, but the Penn States offensive showed no signs of rusting.

The Nittany Lions’ 3-point shot was hot in their upset victory over Indiana, with the Blues and Whites shooting a season record 50 percent from behind the arc.

Indiana is not a team to give up too much 3 points, only allowing their opponents to shoot 28% from deep.

Shrewsberry was proud of the way his team shot 3-ball against one of the Big Ten’s most stingy deep-ball defenses.

If you watch it, it’s exceptional, Shrewsberry said. They were like the 14th best defense in the country. They do a great job taking out three points.

Penn State drained 11 points to 3 points in the contest, which tied the second-most number the Hoosiers have dropped all season.

Earlier in the season, Mike Woods’ side allowed 13 points to 3 points in a loss to Syracuse, while leaving Merrimack knocking down 11 trebles.

I watch how we dropped 3 tonight, said Woodson. This is the first time that a team has moved away from us by shooting the 3-ball.

This season Penn State has been consistent in spreading the ball around and involving many players when it comes to looking at the 3-point range.

However, the Nittany Lions’ offensive point guard was senior goaltender Jalen Pickett, who had 15 points in the game.

Pickett, playing the point guard, made two or three three-pointers, draining three with one coming as a prayer as the shot clock expired.

Shrewsberry laughed at some of the 3 runs Pickett made during the game.

I mean Pickett did 3, but he threw a few, Shrewsberry said. These count, fortunately.

The Penn States sniper in Shrewsberry Big Ten’s first victory was senior guard Myles Dread, who had the most shots behind the arc for the Nittany Lions with four.

During the break, Dread tweeted, I’ll be better. Wait and see. I can. I go. I must.

However, Dread said his performance tonight was just a small piece of his tweet and the tweet is more than this game.

This tweet has come to me, pretty much everything in my life, Dread said. I tweeted a few days ago, just to get closer to God, you know, stay in prayer and then treat people better and treat myself better and have confidence in myself, and that was a big part of my performance. today.

Later in the game, Dread scored 3 points to give Penn State a four-point lead with less than two minutes to go.

He said his confidence in big shots goes back to his first year throwing a 3-point ball against DePaul.

Over time, I realized it was good to have the confidence to shoot it, Dread said. This confidence has never wavered to take good shots and great moments.

The Penn States ‘ball movement around the perimeter played a huge part in the Nittany Lions’ forecast to rain 3 points at Bryce Jordan Center.

Towards the end of the game, Woodson credited the blues and whites’ ability to move the ball against his defense, and Dread thought his success was a big part of it.

My teammates did a great job finding me today, Dread said. They found me at the end of the game, and I did what I’ve done thousands and thousands of times.

After Christmas, Penn State resumed training the following Sunday to prepare for Indiana.

Shrewsberry said Dread returned to training on Sunday with a different focus and attitude, which resulted in him shooting from a 3-point range.

He really pushed himself, Shrewsberry said. Him and Seth [Lundy] faced each other in training, in competition, in class, and I thought they improved on each other.

He dreads the consistency behind the arc when he has open looks, and Shrewsberry said it was a stat he looked at during the break.

When he shoots an undisputed 3, man, they come in; they are coming in, said Shrewsberry. He’s had a bunch of these really great looks, and a lot of other guys put him on.

At the start of the season, Dread missed a bit of time due to an injury that forced him to miss training, but he was set to play in the opener against Youngstown State.

Shrewsberry said the time he missed has put him a bit behind, but now Dread is in great shape, scoring the team’s second-most points against the Hoosiers.

Penn State had one of their best performances behind the arc to defeat their first Big Ten opponent of the season.

However, the Nittany Lions are playing in Indiana again this season, and Shrewsberry made sure not to show all his cards on the Penn States 3-point success on Sunday night.

We had to find a way to get [3-pointers], Shrewsberry said. We have to replay them, so I can’t tell you exactly how he did it.

