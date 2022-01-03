Six major digital trends to watch in 2022

According to a recent McKinsey Research, 2021 has been a year of transformation: people, businesses and society have begun to consider influencing their future rather than simply surviving the present. This is the year in which hopes for collective immunity, an end to pandemic blockades and a return to normality have been dashed, at least for now. And apart from the Big resignation from social media, which saw exhausted Gen Z employees announce they had quit their jobs via TikTok and Instagram, the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the introduction of metaverse, in the world space billionaires were richer and more productive in business and technology than ever before.

It is difficult to make precise predictions in the unpredictable environment we have experienced for two years; the coming year undoubtedly holds many surprises. However, here are six digital trends that will influence life in 2022.

1. Social media: more confidentiality, quality and algorithms

The platforms will focus on the privacy and quality of the content in the feeds. Despite recent public criticism, Facebook is likely to grow in terms of membership, as well as revenue. By keeping an eye on privacy and content quality, all major social media platforms will likely have updated their privacy policies and fine-tuned their algorithms by the end of 2022. During this time and due to demand of strong and engaging content, a new tribe of creative influencers will grow rapidly and impact branding and engagement.

With the growing popularity of shorthand video content, Instagram and TikTok are likely to witness a increase in advertising spending in 2022 and Instagram will continue to grow beyond its 50% ad revenue share. Underutilized components of social media marketing, such as customer service and relationship management, will soon thrive on these platforms.

2. Enter the metaverse: from 2D Web to 3D Web

Mark Zuckerberg announced a company name change to Meta in October 2021, indicating the former Facebook, Inc.s wishes to shape the transformation of the metaverse. The term refers to the possibilities of virtual and augmented reality. Users can interact, socialize, explore and create content in the virtual environment, and monetize their virtual transactions using blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. Metaverse (or Web3) is intrinsically linked to NFTs and cryptocurrencies, which help market interactions by creating or selling digital artifacts. In 2022, Web3 is expected to be a big commercial stake and is supported by big brands such as Nike, Adidas, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Microsoft and others.

3. Accelerating the growth of crypto and NFT

The adoption of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) increased dramatically in 2021 and will continue into 2022. New mechanism for exchanging value in the global online economy (and one of the most notable digital trends of the year last), NFTs have the potential to change the value and function of digital assets and works of art, including allowing artists to reap resale royalties. Frankfurt School’s blockchain center predicts a$ 1.5 trillion marketfor assets tokenized in Europe over the next three years, real estate, debt, bonds, stocks, virtual art, and even tangible collectibles being some of the types of assets that can be linked to NFTs.

4. Growth of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence may well change the way we conceptualize, create and enjoy food or fashion or seek employment. Michael Spranger, COO of Sony’s Artificial Intelligence team, explains that workforce shortages have led many organizations to use AI to broaden the way they assess and assess candidates. He also notes that some of the most exciting applications of AI in gastronomy will be stimulate imagination and creativity chefs and culinary experts beyond what is possible today. And robots like Flippy are already returning burgers to McDonalds and other restaurants.

5. Increased connectivity = More digital transformation

5G and the new Wi-Fi standard 6 will enable faster connection crucial if the world is to embrace these new digital trends. Jerry Paradise, vice president of product management for Chinese tech company Lenovo, said 5G and Wi-Fi 6 are on the way more than speed: Future applications will include smart cities, internet of things, and vehicle-to-vehicle communications which would ideally improve traffic flow and safety.

According to Lenovo, working from home grow to become more hybrid as consumers and organizations continue to think beyond the office. A vast majority of IT managers expect to work outside the office in the future, with smaller, smarter devices, as well as wireless and noise-canceling headphones. And in that vein, hybrid employees are expected to participate in video meetings and make phone calls not only from their home office, but from anywhere.

6. New workplace, new skills

As the workplace changes, skills are likely to be next. According to World Economic Forum, in 2022, new occupations will account for 27 percent employee bases of large companies, while technologically outdated positions will decrease by 31 percent to 21 percent. A shift in the division of labor between humans, computers and algorithms has the potential to suppress 75 million current job vacancies while generating 133 million new ones.

Data analysts, software and application developers, e-commerce specialists and social media specialists will continue to be in high demand, including for retail companies. Meanwhile, many human jobs, such as customer service, organizational development and innovation management, are expected to grow. So, far from taking our jobs, AI will create jobs and secure jobs in a range of different fields, and further accelerate megatrends in digital.

According to Tzanidis is a Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing at the University of the West of Scotland.