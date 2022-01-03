Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 9, shows off red hair after fans criticized her mother for letting her wear a strapless dress





KOURTNEY Kardashian’s daughter Penelope showed off her red hair in her latest TikTok video. The KUWTK star’s nine-year-old daughter showed off her scarlet braids – which she dyed last month – while joking about hiding candy from her seven-year-old brother Reign. 4 Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope showed off her red hair in her latest TikTok video Credit: TikTok 4 The nine-year-old showed off her braids while joking about hiding candy from her seven-year-old brother Reign. Credit: TikTok In the clip, Penelope mimed the words, “I know something you don’t know. I know something you’ll never know.” The text of the video read: “When my little brother says where is your candy stash, I say.” The girl dressed casually in flares and a loose blue sweatshirt, partially covering her bright red hair with a beanie. Her understated look made a glaring difference to her glamorous outfit at the recent Kardashians Christmas party. Kourtney, 42, has been criticized for allowing the preteen to wear a strapless red dress and heels to the party, saying it made Penelope look too ‘grown up’. One person wrote: Great pics, but what’s up with P? Too young for that hair, nails and shoes! Another fan called the dress ugly, while a third replied: It’s too small to be dressed and made up that way. Kourtney shares Penelope with ex Scott Disick, 38, as well as sons Mason, 12, and Reign, seven. Kourtney has raised eyebrows in recent weeks by fueling rumors she may be pregnant with her fiancé Travis Barker’s baby. The E! Alum sparked speculation about babies last month when she showed a kitchen cupboard full of her huge collection of junk food. PREGNANCY KEYS She browsed through the large closet in her $ 8.5 million home, showing off a series of Bussin Snacks brand crisps, cookies and candies. After the couple confirmed their romance in February 2021, fans noticed plenty of clues that could point to a potential pregnancy. In July, Kourtney shared photos of a particular snack consisting of pickles, vegan butter, tangerines and sourdough bread. It wasn’t the first time she had made some weird meal choices, as she had indulged in a water-based martini before. The founder of Poosh held the shot glass filled with small white flowers to flavor her soft drink. Also over the summer, Kourtney imagined eating sushi without fish, while she opted for a veggie roll with avocado instead. 4 Kourtney was criticized for dressing Penelope in a strapless dress and heels on Christmas Credit: Instagram / kourtneykardash 4 The children of her fiancé Travis Barker were also at the party Credit: Instagram / kourtneykardash Kourtney Kardashian tours festive decorations at Christmas party at her $ 8 million LA mansion We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

