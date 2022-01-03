KRYSTAL UNVEILED AS THE FIRST WORLDWIDE AMBASSADOR OF THE CHARLES & KEITH BRAND





SINGAPORE, January 3, 2022 / PRNewswire / – CHARLES & KEITH, The Leading Brand for Fashionable Footwear, Handbags and Accessories, Appoints Actress and Singer Krystal as Her First Global Brand Ambassador, Continuing Her Vision of Empowering Women from all over the world the means to express themselves freely through fashion. (PRNewsfoto / CHARLES & KEITH) Known for her keen fashion sense, the multi-hyphenate who was a member of K-pop girl group f (x), is the epitome of the modern woman, who strives to be the hottest version. more authentic of itself. Ambassador kicks off with Krystal leading the Spring 22 campaign, which highlights the season’s main shoe and bag styles Blooming spring collection: Where fresh floral patterns, delicate pastels and pops of vibrant color take center stage. Friends and fans can also look forward to exclusive video content, where the talented multi-cut will showcase her different sides and tackle burning questions on all things the fashion lifestyle. “CHARLES & KEITH has always celebrated women, encouraging the expression of their individuality and style through our collections. We are delighted to welcome Krystal, whose spirit is closely linked to our brand values, into the CHARLES & KEITH family. Together, we hope to inspire women around the world to show off their personal style – fun, free and fulfilling, ”said the brand’s co-founder, Keith wong. “I am truly honored and proud to be the first global CHARLES & KEITH Brand Ambassador. I appreciate the brand’s constant efforts to empower women through fashion over its 25 year history by creating Beautifully designed collections that present a wonderful balance between on-trend styles and classic wardrobe basics, ”Krystal said of her new role. “Spring holds a special place in my heart – you always feel like it’s a season of renewal and optimism, the perfect time to kick off this collaboration. I can’t wait to be on set for the shoot. of the countryside and to be transported to a floral wonderland with fresh and playful colors, ”she added. The story continues CHARLES & KEITH Blooming spring the spring 2022 campaign with Krystal will be launched February 2022. About CHARLES & KEITH CHARLES & KEITH is the go-to fashion brand for stylish city dwellers, known for their collections of relevant designs. Founded in 1996 by entrepreneurs Charles wong and Keith wong With the aim of instilling joy and confidence in avant-garde women by offering versatile and appealing shoe designs for trendy sensibilities, the brand has evolved to offer a full line of shoes, bags, eyewear, accessories and costume jewelry. Anchored in its four brand values ​​Experimental, Desirable, Curated and Modern, CHARLES & KEITH aims to celebrate and inspire women every day. With over 600 physical stores in its global network, CHARLESKEITH.COM extends the brand’s reach through United States of America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Media contact: CHARLES & KEITH Global Press Service

Phone: + 65-6590-7700

Email: [email protected] SOURCE CHARLES & KEITH

