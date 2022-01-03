Jennifer Lopez’s 2000 Grammy Versace Dress Is The Reason For The Birth Of Google Images





Google Images is an integral part of life. From our projects in school to finding memes now, it has helped us every step of the way. But have you ever wondered how Google Images came to be? It was actually popular Hollywood personality Jennifer Lopez for whom the rescue feature exists. In 2000, Google search results were limited to simple pages of text. However, when Lopez stepped out on the Grammy red carpet in the famous “barely here” jungle-print Versace dress, that all changed. So many people searched for an image of the iconic dress with queries like “Jennifer Lopez’s green dress” that Google realized they needed to improve their game. In 2015, former Google CEO and CEO Eric Schmidt said, “People wanted more than just text. This became evident after the 2000 Grammy Awards, where Jennifer Lopez wore a green dress that, well, caught the world’s attention. At the time, it was the most popular search query we’ve ever seen. But we had no foolproof way to get users exactly what they wanted: JLo wearing this dress. Google image search was born. ” According to India Today, the dress had been worn three times already, with Donatella Versace herself wearing it once. However, the impact of Lopez wearing the dress was historic. While Lopez should be credited with sparking the idea, the process of creating Google Images didn’t happen overnight. KoiMoi reported that Google Images technical and product director Cathy Edward said at the time the company was only two years old with a small team. According to her, Google hired a new face, Huican Zhu that summer, who was an engineer and was associated with Susan Wojcicki, who is currently the CEO of YouTube. Huican and Susan worked together to successfully create the Image Search option and launched almost on their own in July 2001. Lopez recently wrapped up filming on his upcoming movie The Mother in Smithers, Canada. Lopez returned to the United States for Thanksgiving after finishing filming and was seen with Ben Affleck on a romantic evening over Thanksgiving weekend last year. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

