Fashion: four winter boot trends you’ll really want to wear

The WINTER weather has started and now the fashion forecast is clear: it’s boot season. More precisely, the long ankle boots take over from the high ankle boots and they will stay there until spring. Want to get on board with the latest catwalk inspired looks? Whether it’s stomping in puddles or dressing for the evening, these are the coolest boot trends of the season … 1. Thick boots River Island khaki knee high boots, £ 60

River Island Kaki Knee High Boots, £ 60, available from River Island Originally seen on the catwalks of Celine, Balmain, and Bottega Veneta, among others, the lug-soled rubber and leather boots were a bit of a slow-burning sartorial style. Adopted by alternative fashion fans to begin with, they’re now well and truly mainstream – which is great news, as they’re also hot and tough. Black Suede Office Kuala Chunky Slip-On Boots, £ 99

Office Kuala Chunky Pull On Boots in black suede, £ 99, available at Office 2. Riding boots Warmer beige Belgravia boots, £ 149

Hotter Belgravia Dark Tan Boots, £ 149, available at Hotter With just a hint of heel and a few subtle buckle details, riding boots are comfortable to walk on and go with just about anything. The suede models have a more casual look, while the shiny black leather boots can be dressed up with jeans and a trendy blouse. Lilley Womens Black Riding Boot With Buckle, £ 19.99, shoe area

Lilley women’s black riding boot with buckle, £ 19.99, available at Shoezone 3. Block heel boots Chic and cool, the Sixties-inspired block heel ankle boots are ideal to wear with mini or midi dresses. For even more of a retro-cool vibe, faux snakeskin makes a real statement. Office Kress Block Heel Boots, £ 80 (was £ 130; clothing, stylist’s own)

Office Kress block heel boots, £ 85 (was £ 130), available from Office Marks and Spencer Per Una leather knee high boots, £ 125

Marks and Spencer Per Una leather knee high boots, £ 125, available at Marks and Spencer 4. Thigh boots Dune Sibella Black Flare Heel Knee High Boots, £ 150

Dune Sibella black flared heel boots, £ 150, available at Dune Regardless of the heel height, OTK (over the knee) ankle boots look chic with a flowing midi skirt or dress – tights are optional. Black stiletto or flared thigh-high boots are glamorous enough to pair with sparkly party dresses or LBDs. Lascana Sand Stretch Thigh Boots, £ 65, Freemans

Lascana Sand Stretch Thigh Boots, £ 65, available from Freemans

