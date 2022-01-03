New Final Fantasy VII Remake PC mod adds alluring dress for Aerith





A new Final Fantasy VII Remake mod has been released, adding an all-new dress for Aerith to the PC version of the game. Another day another mod for the recently released PC version of the popular Remake. Created by modder vxsapphire, this Coquette mod dress adds a cocktail dress for Cetra’s newest member – Aerith Gainsborough. Truth be told, this dress looks pretty good and might even rival the Aeriths dress as seen in 2007s Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII. Final Fantasy VII Remake is a timed PS4 exclusive for 1 year; Could arrive on Xbox and PC in 2021 To use this new dress mod, users will need AdventurerAdol’s Cheap Dress mod this mod allows users to let Aerith use her cheap dress throughout the game and also works in battles. The Flirty dress mod can be downloaded via Nexusmods and comes in white, red, purple and black. We’ve included some screenshots of the mod in action below. Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available worldwide for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The release date for the PC version has been officially announced in recent months during the Game Awards. InFINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADEon pc,Players will follow the story of ex-SOLDIER turned mercenary Cloud Strife, who descends on the mako-fueled town of Midgar as he lends aid to an underground resistance group called Avalanche in their fight against Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadow company.FINAL FANTASY VII DISCOUNTINTERGRADEAlso includes an exhilarating new story arc,ENTRY EPISODE FF7R,which brings ninja Yuffie Kisaragi to the fore as she infiltrates the town of Midgar during the events of the base game. With improved textures, lighting, background environments, fully customizable photo mode and more,FINAL FANTASY VII INTERGRADEfor PC also includes 4K support, HDR support, XInput and DirectInput compatible controller support, keyboard and mouse support, as well as the highest performing PCs that can display performance ranging from up to 120 frames per second.

