Balmain chooses Marc Jacobs Executive as new President, Americas – WWD





Highlighting the growth potential of luxury goods in the United States, Balmain recruited a seasoned fashion executive to lead the expansion into its most important market. Emily V. George, who has spent most of her career at Marc Jacobs International, has joined the French fashion house as President Americas, a new position. It starts today. “In recent years, Balmain has experienced rapid growth in the Americas, with several new store openings in the United States, which have become the house’s most important market,” said Jean-Jacques Guével, Managing Director of Balmain, when the hiring was announced. exclusively at WWD. “We had our strongest e-commerce growth in this country and our US retail business achieved triple-digit growth in 2021.” Balmain has six independent stores in the United States, including on Madison Avenue in New York, Melrose Place in West Hollywood, California, and inside the Bal Harbor stores in Miami and Wynn Plaza in Las Vegas. It also has over 100 wholesale outlets with retail partners such as Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom. “We are confident that Ms. George will help guide both the house and its ever-growing teams as we all work together to fully realize Balmain’s exceptional potential, while building on Olivier Rousteing’s unique vision to this historic house, ”said Guével. With an MBA from New York University, where she focused on retail merchandising, George began her fashion career in 2001 as a buyer for Helmut Lang’s flagship store in New York. . In 2003, she became an account manager for men’s and women’s ready-to-wear at Marc Jacobs, steadily increasing responsibilities and territory, eventually reaching the position of senior vice president, commercial, Americas and sales operations. worlds, the title she held since 2018. She was also a member of the executive committee and oversaw Jacobs’ retail business in America, comprising around 40 locations, according to her resume. George arrives at Balmain after an eventful year which saw Rousteing celebrate his 10th birthday at home with a fashion show and music festival during Paris Fashion Week. The fashion house has grown in size seven-fold over the past decade, as the French designer has added pre-collections, menswear and accessories, as well as warmth and cultural currency. Looks from Balmain’s pre-fall 2022 collection.

Franck Mura for WWD The company has acquired seasoned executives. Last November, she appointed Lily Liu president of Greater China, also to a new role. Liu has 25 years of experience working with European luxury brands in the Chinese market, including Bottega Veneta, Lanvin and Christian Dior, according to the house. China is Balmain’s second-largest retail market after the United States SEE ALSO: Olivier Rousteing looks back on a decade at Balmain Balmain creates a collection with a western accent for “The Harder They Fall” Olivier Rousteing shares a bandaged selfie after the explosion of a fireplace

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/business-news/human-resources/balmain-eyes-u-s-growth-names-president-americas-exclusive-1235024630/

