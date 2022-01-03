Here’s why brands are going gender neutral in the kitchen





A table of Instant Pot and Pyrex items from the Rhude collaboration. Photo: Gabriel Villasenor The Rhude collaboration is rooted in high fashion, the culture of the internet hype, and the kitchen appliances that make cooking at home incredibly easy at the center of this theory. Founder and Creative Director Rhude Rhuigi Villasenor aimed to create a wide range of products that appeal to everyone, regardless of gender. I think kitchen brands have always had a strong appeal to men, but we just recently noticed that we are spending more time at home, taking the opportunity to slow down and enjoy the little everyday moments that were before. overlooked by so many people, he says. Wody reyes is no stranger to brand partnerships and fashion in the kitchen. In many of his Instagram posts, the chef shares a recipe, gets angry, or both. He argues that any stigma about men not in the kitchen is long gone. I think people have felt comfortable in the kitchen over the past year or so and over time have gained the confidence to experiment with different kitchen items, Woldy says. At this point where we are now, brands should start to think broadly, which means they shouldn’t approach their products in a binary mindset but rather in a non-binary approach where it is aimed. to everyone, regardless of gender. Another frequent collaborator of streetwear, Tekla, has started directing her laundry to the kitchen as the pandemic has changed the way we think about group meals. We’ve had the idea for some time, and during the lockdown we changed our outlook on cooking, dining, and the importance of getting together, says Kristoffer Juhl, CEO of Tekla. Laying down the tablecloth, the napkins These gestures are all part of the gathering, an act more famous than ever. Last summer, Tekla teamed up with the streetwear brand Stussy on a collection of sleepwear and bedding. A great collaboration is often one that leaves a feeling of surprise in the merger of the two brands, which is then followed by a aha! moment, because it makes perfect sense that they did, Kristoffer says. This is what we think our partnership with Stussyit may have come as a surprise to some, but for the most part it felt very natural, hopefully bringing together the best of both worlds. Ghetto Gastro, a New York-based culinary collective, is very familiar with the art of a hype-based product launch. Since 2012, the collective has partnered with personalities such as Marvel studios, Williams sonoma, and Node on designs of toasters, air fryers, indoor grills and other appliances. Many of these product designs are straightforward with black and white features accented by a powerful shade of red. There has certainly been a problematic patriarchal account of a woman’s place in the kitchen, but I’d like to think of it as ancient history, says the co-founder of Ghetto Gastro. Jon gray. He argues that brands use psychographic segmentation to appeal to different types of people when it comes to kitchen products, but the collective tries to design to our liking with the hope that other people will seek out what we think we missed in the game. As Jon concludes, we don’t consider gender binaries when we create. We’re just striving to create a product that we think is stupid, and we hope our community feels the same.

