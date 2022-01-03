‘The Crown’ brings big change to Princess Diana’s dress in last outing





The producers of The Crown are making a big change to an iconic look during the filming of one of Princess Diana’s last public appearances.

To hit Netflix Pin up The crown reproduced one of the last public appearances of the late Princess Diana, but made some big changes to the iconic dress. The beloved princess attended a royal gala in June 1997, one of her last public appearances before her untimely death, and the award-winning Netflix drama appears to have gone out of its way to replicate the scene. The only big difference is the style of the sequined dress worn. The crown changes its iconic look Elizabeth Debicki looks terribly like the late royal during the Swan Lake red carpet appearance, the costume department has made some big changes to the iconic dress. VIDEO THINGS OF THE DAY Princess Diana wore a stunning turquoise sequined shift dress from Jacques Azagury, but in new images in the series, the Australian Principle The actress wears a version of a different but similar dress worn by the Princess of Wales years earlier. Debicki wears a sequined backless dress instead of a pale blue shift dress. She also wears very different jewelry, although she always sports the same iconic hairstyle. The pearl and diamond necklace that has become so synonymous with the royal look and its appearance at the event is also missing from the scene. Two decades later, the magnificent piece of jewelry called “Swan Lake Necklace” sold for £ 10million. Related: Elizabeth Debicki’s Biggest Roles Before Princess Diana Debicki recreates one of the late princess’ last public appearances Princess Diana’s appearance at the ballet performance took place just weeks before her fatal car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. The beloved princess was a patron saint of the English National Ballet whom she had gone to see. The fifth season of the popular Netflix show will focus on the disappearance of Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles. Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki replace Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin as a couple. Imelda Staunton will play the last incarnation of Queen Elizabeth II, replacing Olivia Colman. Related: It’s Emma Corrin’s Career Since Playing Princess Diana In ‘The Crown’ Fans have already expressed their excitement after the images were released Gatsby the magnificent actress recreating the iconic moment of the “dress of revenge”. It was recently reported that Prince William had expressed his displeasure with the drama for presenting a recreation of his mother’s controversial interview with former BBC reporter Martin Bashir for Panorama. At the beginning of last year, independent investigation found “deceptive behavior” was used to secure interview with Diana, and her two sons publicly despise the motives of the interviewer, where Diana talks about the end of her marriage to Prince Charles. Next: What Emma Corrin Said About Princess Diana’s Role In “The Crown”

