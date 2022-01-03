January 2022 live sales: best deals on TVs, Nintendo Switch, mattresses and more





We have all the latest discounts as they fall, on fashion, tech, gaming and more (iStock / The Independent) The New Year is in full swing and while many are using it as an opportunity to start new life goals, it’s also a great time to strike a good deal. The Black Friday and Boxing Day deals are over, but the January sale sees many of our favorite retailers slash their in-stock prices ahead of the launch of their new ranges for 2022. That means there are plenty of savings to be made on everything from headphones and coffeemakers to makeup and sneakers. From John Lewis & Associates atBoots and Curries, Asos, Very and Argos, the shopping event is one of the best times of the year to shop for big-ticket items at a low price. To save you a day of scrolling, we were on hand to help ease those January blues with our pick of the best deals. Follow our live coverage of the hottest deals as they drop. Read more: Key points Show last update



1641222019 Get the iPhone 13 pro for half the price with the January 2021 Threes sale Looking to upgrade your phone for 2022? Three offers a series of sales offers in January, slashing the first six months of a contract by up to 50% on a range of new devices. Apple iPhone 13 pro 128 GB: was 71 per month, now 35.50 per month, Three.co.uk < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Apple) Right now, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB with unlimited data and unlimited minutes for an upfront payment of $ 69 and then get six months at half the price, which is $ 35.50 per month. In addition, you will also receive three months of Apple TV when you enter into the deal. In our iPhone 13 pro review, our in-house expert praised the new camera, saying that all of the photographic improvements on their own were worth improving, made possible by a faster processor and better. camera sensors. Sarah YoungJanuary 3, 2022 3:00 PM 1641218419 Vacuum this Dyson V10 vacuum in January Do light work of your floors with Dysons V10 (was 399.99, now 299.99, Argos.fr), which currently has 25 percent off. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Dyson) While it might not be the newest model, the design is just as sleek, stylish, and economical as the newer brands. Ranked the best for large families in our guide to best cordless vacuum cleaners , our reviewer said: It’s easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the maximum setting has incredible suction. As the name suggests, it’s great for picking up animal hair from carpets and upholstery and we’ve found its direct drive cleaning head to be best for the job. They also loved that it doesn’t distract pets and is easy to charge, either by plugging it in or keeping it attached to the wall mount when not in use. Sarah YoungJanuary 3, 2022 2:00 PM 1641214819 Boost your dental hygiene with 60% off this Philips sonicare electric toothbrush When it comes to electric toothbrushes, it can be really hard to know what’s a good deal, especially with discounts of over half the price that are common at this time of year. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Amazon.co.uk) Amazon is offering 60% off this Philips sonicare device (was 249.99, now 99.99, Amazon.com), a very similar model from the same line was named the best buy in our roundup of electric toothbrushes. Complete with four modes, three intensities, a gum pressure sensor and Bluetooth connectivity, this is a sleek brush. Sarah YoungJanuary 3, 2022 1:00 PM 1641211219 Pandora January sales are a must Pandora’s sales periods are particularly impressive, making them some highly anticipated events. And her January sale is just as good. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Pandora) Currently on our wishlist is this cable chain necklace (was 175, now 122, Pandora.net ), which gives us real Connell Waldron vibes. It is also believed that this zigzag ring (was 35, now 28, Pandora.net ), which would look great among your current stacking rings. Sarah Young3 January 2022 12:00 1641207619 Best TV deals in the January sales Big sale events are a great time to get a good deal on big-ticket technology, including televisions. And we’ve got all the details on all of the best post-Boxing Day deals. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Samsung) Visit Amazon if you are looking for the Samsung Frame 32 inch smart TV (was 379, now 339, Amazon.com ). QLED per-pixel lighting means the screen can be completely black in a dark room, enhancing the illusion when the TV is off and creating impressive, immersive contrast when used for watching TV and movies. Alternatively, if it’s a bigger one, you’re after that 48 inch 4K LG OLED smart TV (was 1,399, now 999, Very.co.uk ) is a good deal with 420 off. Through the use of high-end OLED panel technology and Dolby Atmos tuned speakers, it delivers rich and cinematic visual experience. For more interesting technology offers, see our guide: Sarah YoungJanuary 3, 2022 11:00 AM 1641206119 Looking for a PS5? Follow our stock monitoring liveblog If you didn’t find a PS5 console under your tree on Christmas Day, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was one of the best restocking months on record, with several restockings taking place in Smyths Toys, Curries, Playstation direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, TO THE, John Lewis & Associates and Amazon, but will this trend continue throughout January? Follow our live blog for the best chance of securing one of the elusive consoles: Sarah YoungJanuary 3, 2022 10:35 AM 1641205219 The January Pelotons sale offer will make your head spin The New York-based fitness company has taken the world by storm with its high-tech home spin bikes, which are loved by Barack and Michelle Obama and Leonardo DiCaprio. And now he’s launched a rare sale which means you can get the all new Peloton + bike (up from 2,295, now 2,025, Onepeloton.fr ) for less. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Platoon) When it comes to Peloton, great deals are hard to find, but the price of bike + brands has now been reduced by 270. Featured in our review of the best exercise bikes , our tester liked its large screen size, so you can feel more involved in the class you’ve chosen, while the amplified surround sound delivers ear-nibbling volume and clarity. Sarah YoungJanuary 3, 2022 10:20 AM 1641204319 Everything you need to know about the Zaras January sales Zara is a favorite among the fashion crowd for good reason. The high street brand has carved out a loyal following, thanks to its avant-garde pieces and affordable prices. Unlike other brands and retailers, Zara rarely hosts sales events, so when they do, that’s the big news. Its Black Friday event saw articles reduced by up to 40 percent. So naturally this is one of the most anticipated sales when it comes to January sales. Heres all shopping. Sarah YoungJanuary 3, 2022 10:05 AM 1641203419 Get our favorite alternative to the Dyson air jacket now < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (ghd) Struggling to get their hands on it the cult styling product, the Dyson airwrap? Ghds rise hot brush just might be the next best thing. After putting the two styling tools one-on-one in our review, our tester noted how the ghd rise helped their hair stay wavy and bouncy late into the evening, which we thought only existed in our dreams. craziest beauty. They added: If all you’re looking for is reliable volume and glamorous waves, the ghd rise is just as worthy of an investment. And right now, it’s on sale with 20% off. Sarah YoungJanuary 3, 2022 9:50 AM 1641202519 Save 20% on the latest Apple AirPods pro Looking to upgrade your wireless headphones? Well you can’t do much better than Apple’s AirPods and thanks to Amazon you can save over 20% right now on the latest design from the tech giants. Apple AirPods pro with MagSafe Charging Case, 2021: was 239, now 187, Amazon.com < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Apple) The AirPods pro are a premium pair of headphones that it’s hard to find many faults in, our editor said when we reviewed the latest Apple headphones in May. And now you can get them back with over 20% off. These are the most comfortable headphones we’ve tried, and they have active noise cancellation, better battery life, and significantly improved sound quality compared to their predecessors. Our reviewer added: If you’re a member of the iOS family, Pro AirPods are the best in-ear headphones you can get on the market, and will continue to be until Apple decides to release a successor. . It’s rare to find Apple products on sale, so make sure you don’t miss out. Sarah YoungJanuary 3, 2022 9:35 AM IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn income if you click on the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to distort our coverage. Reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

