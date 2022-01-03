Fashion
Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor kills airport fashion in chic outfit and 1 lakh bag: pics and video inside | Fashion trends
Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have returned to Mumbai after enjoying their New Year’s vacation in nature. Photos and videos of the couple arriving in the bay have gone viral on social media. The lovebirds killed airport fashion goals in chic ensembles and gave us fashion tips to look comfortable and fashionable.
Paparazzi clicked on Alia and Ranbir outside Mumbai Airport today, January 3. While Ranbir went for a relaxed fit in pastel shades, Alia looked classy in a denim and crop top look. She also wore an expensive Dolce & Gabbana bag with her outfit. Take a look at the photos:
Alia was pictured at Mumbai Airport in a solid black cropped top with a scalloped neckline and a bodycon fit. She wore the sleeveless top with dark denim bootcut jeans with frayed hems.
Alia paired the chic ensemble with pointed black leather boots, patterned gold hoops and a blue tie-dye face mask to stay safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Brahmastra actor also wore a black puffer jacket in his arms. Center locks and a glowing no-makeup face completed Alia’s airport look.
Alia Bhatt is more than gorgeous in a bandhani saree and sleeveless blouse
In the end, an expensive tote bag with Dolce & Gabbana logo print in shades of orange and black added the finishing touch. The bag is available on the Farfetch site if you wish to include it in your collection. It will cost you Approx. 1,15,113 ($ 1,550).
As for Ranbir Kapoor, the Brahmastra actor looked dapper in a simple and comfortable airport look. He wore a pastel green crew-neck sweater with a ribbed hem and cuffs and patches in various shades of green.
Ranbir paired the top with loose gray jogging pants with patch pockets. A pair of off-white sneakers, a baseball cap and a camouflage-print face mask completed the look.
Meanwhile, professionally, Alia and Ranbir will be seen next in Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
