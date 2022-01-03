Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West





Call it the foreshadowing of fashion. Shortly before her dinner in Miami with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped dress designed to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion at Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week at the end of September. Kardashian, 41, grabbed the headlines with her sexy look at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards. Aside from how the two stars styled the trippy design, Fox opted for a bold pink lip, on-trend earrings, Louboutin pumps and peekaboo lingerie, while the founder of Skims opted for gray boots. and a dizzying ponytail, there are subtle differences between the duo’s dresses. Kim Kardashian made waves in the look at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards. NBCU / NBCUniversal Photo Bank via Kardashian’s nude number was a vintage piece from Gaultier’s Spring 1996 runway show, which the fashion house then reinterpreted in its Spring 2019 Couture collection and again for its spring 2021 “Les Marins” line; Fox wore the most recent iteration, done in black and white. While the “body morphing” dress of the beautiful brunette originally retailed for around $ 554, it is now sold out and fetch thousands in the resale market. Lizzo, Lala Kent and Bebe Rexha all have rock versions of Gaultier’s timeless design as well. But the style similarities between Fox and Kardashian don’t end there. After dining with West at Carbone on Saturday night, the former headed to the beach with friends on Sunday, wearing a black one-piece from Balenciaga’s favorite luxury brand Kim and Kanye. Julia Fox took to the beach with friends after her date with Kanye West. BackGrid / Mega And we can expect more stylish releases from Fox and West in the near future, as a source close to the actress exclusively told Page Six that the duo are dating. They have both just come out of their old relationships and they have helped each other enormously to recover, ”they shared. They’re kind of soul mates, and it’s cool to watch.

