Fashion
A new platform that lets you shop for fashion TV and movies
Loving fashion on TV and in the movies is part of the entertainment experience. I mean, who doesn’t take the James Bond style points? But it can be tedious to search the internet for similar items or, worse yet, the real pieces featured in your latest TV obsession. To find where these elusive objects are hiding, you must To look for.
Search is a new budding website who curates clothing brands and grooming products featured in top rated TV shows and blockbuster movies, like a Tom Ford suit jacket from 007: No time to die and Persol sunglasses featured in Succession. The site also offers pieces inspired by popular entertainment when exact pieces are scarce, as is the case with Dune and Squid games.
The platform, which went live in beta last October and is slated for a full launch in a few months, is the brainchild of Sara Klausing, a former Vogue editor and Google alum. She envisioned the concept during the pandemic, to create a hub for fans to enjoy pop culture and fashion.
“People talked about the clothes and the products on the social media shows, but there wasn’t a single house online for those conversations,” Klausing said. Vogue End of november. “Coming from the editorial world, we really understand what’s going on behind the scenes. We know that wardrobe stylists, hairstylists, and makeup artists are the best at what they do and they select the best products for what they do. But there is a gap between what the public sees and what is accessible to them. “
Additionally, she noticed that men also wanted to know what these actors were wearing onscreen.
“Leading male archetypes are powerful vehicles for brands,” Klausing told Men’s Health. “[They] Often give life to simple looks that are easy to replicate. No time to die is a prime example of this. James bond has the perfect version of all the essentials a man could possibly need: the button down collar, everyday sunglasses, the Omega watch, the black button down shirt, etc. ”
Seek tries to bridge that gap, allowing users to browse everything from pieces inspired by Dunethe minimal neutral aesthetic of the exact (and astronomically expensive) fashion featured on Unsafe.
Take the style popularity of Succession for example: fans of the series wanted to emulate the luxury men’s fashion of the series in their everyday life.
“You might not want a Roy’s personal luggage, you might end up looking at a Rolex Date just to signal the ambitious lifestyle they lead,” says Klausing. “SuccessionMichelle Matland’s costume designer is intentional with the on-screen placements, with the Roys of course investing the best of the best: Ahlem sunglasses, a Metier London leather briefcase, Augustinus Bader face cream, a Loro Piana cashmere baseball. “
Plus, the small screen is also a great place for guys to check out some up-and-coming designers. To look for take off his fashionable hat for Unsafethe costumers of Shiona Turini and ACD Yashua Simmons, who have dressed the character of Jay Ellis in emerging brands like AMI Paris and Fear of God.
Seek, as a growing fashion and entertainment meeting platform, capitalizes on this approach to media as the future of fashion and fandom.
“We’ve barely touched the tip of the iceberg,” Klausing said Vogue. “There are so many opportunities in this space, and we’re just getting started. “
And you have to admit, dress exactly like 007 actually looks pretty tight.
Read more: Who will be the next James Bond actor?
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io
Sources
2/ https://www.menshealth.com/entertainment/a38516573/seek-website-platform-tv-movie-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]