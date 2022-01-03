The phone call that changed Penlope Cruz’s life

Penlope cruzher life changed forever when she was 18. Shed caught the acting bug as a teenager in part from his eyesight Pedro Almodvars Tie me Up! Tie me up!, and began to build a career on the screen. But it was at 18 that Almodvar himself called, a moment that Cruz now calls completely overwhelming and the beginning of what the films would call a beautiful friendship.

Decades later, Cruz and Almodvar reunited again to Parallel mothers, in which Cruz plays the photographer Janis, who unexpectedly becomes pregnant after an affair with one of his subjects. At the hospital, she meets terrified young mom Ana (Milena smit), and the two form a friendship that only gets more complicated as their babies grow older. It’s a daring melodrama anchored by a phenomenal performance by Cruz, something that might sound familiar if the film wasn’t so gripping on its own.

In this week Little golden men podcast, Cruz talks with David canfield about his friendship with Almodvar, how they try to protect their relationship when working together, and the scenes he wrote for her that no one has seen yet. Listen to the episode above and read a partial transcript of the interview below. For more on this week’s episode, go here.

Vanity Show:Okay, the last time we spoke you told me that Pedro Almodvar called you when you were 18, and I wanted to start there, right from the start. It was the first time you spoke. What memories do you keep of this call? Do you now see it as a life changing moment?

Penlope Cruz: It completely changes your life. It was like an old friend calling back after a long time, it didn’t feel new. I didn’t feel like he was someone new in my life, maybe because I knew him so well in the movies. But so many amazing things have happened to me because of him and because of this relationship, and he’s just like another member of the family. It’s not just someone I work with.

You said you can’t hide anything from him. I wonder, is there some kind of freedom in that for you as an actor? How does that influence the way you are in his films?

I prefer it to be that way because he can’t lie to me either. So if I do something and he’s not convinced, he’ll tell me, but if he doesn’t, I’ll see him anyway. And we know each other, we know we can feel, almost read each other’s minds. And that’s good because we never abuse the trust of, oh, we’re good friends, or chilling out on set with each other. No no no no. We almost changed the way we behave with each other on set and got a little more distant. We didn’t anticipate this, but I think we are doing it to protect the relationship and the job.

Has that changed over time from movie to movie? Or was it always like that for you?

Always like that. Maybe at the beginning, the first two movies, we were more like, ha ha ha, because we just met, and later we got so close and we knew each other so well that it was like, okay, yeah, we can laugh and joke when we’re at a dinner party. This doesn’t mean that there isn’t humor on set, some days there is, but it’s all about work and protecting it, and in this way we end up protecting the friendship as well. .

Yeah. You’ve known this role in a very vague sense for over 20 years now, haven’t you? He told you about it All about my mother, this time. What do you remember when he first told you about it? And I imagine it changed quite a bit from there.

He told me about the two women, what happens to them in the hospital, and he told me about playing the young character because it was so long ago, but I always wanted to play the photographer. . The photographer, Janis, has stayed with me all these years. So when he told me, I said, Pedro, I remember you shared that with me. And I don’t think he remembered it. He shares with me all the stories he thinks of and then he forgets. ‘Cause I keep asking her, Oh, by the way, when are you gonna do that? I am very respectful of it. But last month he told us an amazing story, and now we all wonder: is he going to do this? Because he has this great imagination and he always creates. He always writes three things at the same time.

Do you have any other stories that he has always told you over the years, like roles that you might like to play?

There was a scene he described to me that it was a panic attack, and I read that somewhere and then it wasn’t in any of the scripts, and it’s still my mystery: Pedro, where was that panic attack? It was amazing because the description of it, of how it happened, was so good and so scary. I don’t know if that was part of any of the movies we made. He never showed it, but I’m going to keep reminding him of it because it’s in some of his drawers and it was awesome.

So let’s talk a little bit about Janis, who is such a complicated character, and she’s someone who has to hide a lot, without spoiling anything. How did you start to understand her, to enter her head space? How did this process go for you?

We rehearse, like, almost five months. Janis expressed her feelings in a very different way from mine. In such a situation, I would cry all day. It is my tool for reason, to be able to cry, to express myself through happiness, emotion, sadness, anger. It’s really therapeutic for me, but for some people it’s difficult.

Janis is harder than me that way, doesn’t have much contact with her own emotions. And when we started rehearsing Milena and I would start reading and we would start crying because it was so loud, the script and what is happening to them, and he was very patient and he said, I understand that we were going to go through this process. You can cry as much as you want now, but you’re not going to have your own tears mixed with those of the characters, and these characters don’t cry as much as you do. We got what he wanted, where, who he wanted, but it took a while because it was like, start reading and watch all the situations they go through.

And once we found that, which is the tone of part of the beginning after she found the news, when I went back to look at her, I got it right. He showed me half an hour in the middle of this shoot, and I got it. It’s almost like a thriller, it’s almost like a time bomb. And that’s what I felt during two months of filming. It was such an adrenaline rush, like, preparing for that moment when she was going to explode and confess.

And at that point, it allowed me to have this emotional release where she cries, screams, vomits on the bathroom floor. The public needs this outing with her at this point, but not before. And to get that, it took all these months to release our own feelings for the characters and draw that out so that we could get into that challenging tone and that time bomb. And then by the time she confesses, okay, then this is a release that she needs and the audience is going to really need it. I think that’s what makes him so amazing as a director.

