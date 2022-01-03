Fashion
Fashion designer reveals the REAL reason why women’s jeans pockets are smaller than men’s and it will blow you away
HAVE YOU ever compared women’s clothing to men’s and wondered why we get so little pocket space compared to spacious men’s pockets?
Expert Emily Keller, a 10-year fashion designer, explained that women’s pockets are smaller, or often fake, as it cuts costs to reduce the size and fabrics used.
One of the most asked questions about women’s clothing is why the pockets of women’s jeans and dresses are so often missing or very small.
While men’s trouser pockets can easily hold their phone, wallet, keys, AND more, you are unlikely to even fit a smartphone in most women’s jeans pockets.
So what is the reason for the great injustice in fashion?
Sharing on Quora, Emily revealed it all by saying, “There are 3 reasons why women’s clothing is made with fake pockets, or no pockets at all.
One – It’s cheaper. Real pockets cost more. “
Emily continued: And with the rapid fashion craze, there’s no reason to make quality, functional clothing. Better profit margins for businesses when you eliminate pockets.
The emphasis of inexpensive clothing tends to be the visual aesthetic and the trend. With higher prices, carefully designed pieces emphasize timelessness, longevity, quality and function, instead of trendy.
Two He breaks the human form.
Since women’s jeans these days are meant to fit the body perfectly, the outline of the two additional fabric layers for the front pockets is quite noticeable. (And starting from point 1, the inexpensive fabric is thinner. So the outline of the pocket is VERY visible.)
Then if you put something in these pockets, you will have a smooth leg silhouette from ankle to mid-thigh.
Then a lumpy bulge on the upper thigh.
Finally, she said: Three Pockets extend.
Most women’s jeans are made with a certain amount of stretch Lycra in the fabric. If real pockets are used, the fabric will stretch and you will have empty and wrinkled pockets.
Do you know how the knee area stretches a bit? The same happens to pockets when they are stretched with objects inside.
And don’t blame the fashion designer, because it’s probably not his fault. We tend to do our job and design thoughtful clothes. But what really matters is the budget. There is not much we can do.
So, according to this fashion designer, it comes down to money, but the history of pockets in women’s clothing also has to do with the reasons why they are so often overlooked.
In the Middle Ages, both men and women wore pocket-shaped bags that hung from a strap under their clothing, but as clothing became more streamlined, they were cut into women’s clothing.
At medium.comIt was revealed that during the French Revolution, both outer and inner pockets were banned from women’s clothing to prevent them from concealing and carrying restricted materials.
In the 1790s, women had no choice but to use instead small decorative bags, called reticles, which could barely hold a handkerchief and a coin – thus the beginning of the handbags started.
For more fashion stories, check out the folks who find out what your little jeans pocket is for and it wows them.
See this menswear brand pull out a pair of penis pocket pants, but we can’t see them prevail
Would you wear it on your big day? Wedding dresses with pockets are now a thing and people are going crazy.
