Decode the anonymous designer – CR Fashion Book

Fashion is on everyone’s faces. You’ve seen the power of Kardashian names over shapewear. The eponymous brands reign over luxury spaces long after the departure of their founders. Celebrity fashion seems to be the holy grail. So what happens when designers are faceless?

A breath of fresh air. Anonymous creators are behind more labels than you might think, starting with the oldest and most famous example: Maison Margiela. Wanting to separate the look and personality of the brand’s designer, Margiela has prioritized standalone fashion since her debut in 1989 with Martin himself (although there were a few minor setbacks along the way).

The first Maison Margiela show in 1989 Pinterest

Used as a PR technique, a creative outlet, and later a strict policy, the brand has maintained an anonymous facade across generations of designers, even within their broadcast line, MM6. Shortly after starting his house, Martin went completely anonymous in 1994 for about a decade, working behind the scenes. His departure was confirmed in 2009, resulting in a low-key design team well-kept under wraps until Matthew Blazy was revealed by Suzy Menkes in 2014. The next designer? a very aanonymous John Galliano, who launched his first Margiela collection in 2015 and continues today.

Maison Margiela Spring / Summer Couture 2015, first Galliano collection Margiela House

Although the cat was out of the bag at Maison Margiela, MM6 remained firmly silent on their talented design team. Some LinkedIn trackers may attract a few designers, but Margiela society as a whole refuses to recognize the presence of a particular name. Clothing is the main focus.

Which makes sense, right? An air of mystery and real craftsmanship to replace celebrity recognition marketing tactics. But in a climate where shows like “Fendace” are thriving in the media by featuring chief designers Donatella Versace and Kim Jones alongside a powerful chain of superstars, anonymity can be limiting. Just recently during Milan Fashion Week for Spring / Summer 2022 collections, the news of Dua Lipa walking the catwalk was broadcast much more than anyone has conceived.

The debut of “Fendace” in Milan for spring / summer 2022 Cleavage

But secret designers continue to appear, even in houses of the same name. Ann Demeulemeester, a brand founded by one of the Antwerp Six, is currently run by what they call a “ghost team”. After Ann’s departure and Sébastien Meunier’s recent exit as Creative Director, the creative relay has been handed over to … who knows. A first anonymous collection was presented in Paris for spring / summer 2022 without anyone bowing out.

Ann Demeulemeester’s Spring / Summer 2022 collection in Paris Ann demeulemeester

Although masked designers have gained in relevance, anonymity in fashion has never – and probably will not dominate – the playing field. Branding develops on the face of the celebrity designer. Just think of Halston in the ’70s – a craze with enough buzz to justify a 2021 Netflix series, the multigenerational obsession with Coco from Chanel, Donatella and Gianni from Versace, Karl Lagerfeld, the list goes on. Or the Met Gala, during which the creators meet up with models and movie stars. Front and center.

Kendall Jenner at the 2021 Met Gala with her date, Matthew Williams, Creative Director of Givenchy Instagram

However, a top-secret fashion operation managed to dominate social media almost as much as an endorsement from Rihanna: Vetements. While it is now common knowledge that Balenciaga’s products Demna Gvasalia was the label’s creative spirit – interesting because of its inspiration throughout Martin Margiela’s career as an Antwerp graduate colleague and former employee, their somewhat anonymous show in 2015 rocked the industry. Instead of showing at the Grand Palais or another Parisian pillar of Fashion Week, Vetements opted for an underground gay sex club as their meeting place: Le Dépôt. Taking a page from Rei Kawakubo’s playbook, the models were cast across the street like the icing on the cake of a strange spectacle.

Vetements’s debut collection at Le Dépôt in 2015 Clothes

And while the stunts of clever DHL shirts and Vetements’ meme ability can cite much of their success, the brand started to really explode after the Gvasalia brothers were revealed to be behind it. Starting with anonymity created a palpable anticipation of some sort of reveal, and like many similar cases in fashion, the mask came off. Would Vetements have made such a splash if he had been called Gvasalia’s brain child from the start? It is possible today, after the rapid fame of Demna generated by Balenciaga, but probably not in 2014.

So maybe faceless and nameless designers can offer a golden ticket in our media-dominated landscape. And not just as a marketing tactic … but as a defense mechanism. Aligning an entire company with the image of one person is a gamble in the era of Diet Prada’s watchdogs and Twitter explosions. The cancellation culture has laid the groundwork for even the most established brands to lose customers through a single creator’s Instagram post, bad behavior, or a secret past.

Anonymity could easily become the future. Watch Bottega Veneta’s silence on social media, Kim Kardashian’s ghostly Met Gala dress (designed by Demna Gvasalia, by the way), or even the mandatory use of face coverings around the world. A surplus of famous designers will only stifle variability or, worse yet, tarnished homes. Maybe the key to becoming a superstar is not to be at all.