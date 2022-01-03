Woman killed in break-in in fashion show parking lot was shot in the back of the neck, coroner says





LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The 66-year-old woman who was killed in the parking lot of the Fashion Show mall on Friday was shot in the back of the neck, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office. Clarice Yamaguchi was identified by the coroner’s office on Monday. She was originally from Waipahu, Hawaii. She had just arrived at the mall with her husband when the shooting took place at around 1:30 pm The couple were just getting out of their car when they were confronted with a theft, police said. Police have arrested two men as they continue to investigate a spate of New Year’s Eve crimes. Jesani Carter, 20, and Jordan Ruby, 20, are in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, each facing an open murder charge in connection with a shooting on Friday in the Palace Station parking lot immediately after. 18 hours. Police said on Saturday they were investigating whether the Palace Station shooting was linked to other crimes. Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detectives are currently examining their connection to other events. These investigations are still ongoing and additional charges will be laid, police said in a statement on Saturday evening. The suspects are due in court on Tuesday. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

