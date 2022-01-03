FashWire Continues To Give Back To The Fashion Community By Supporting The Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholarship Fund | News

SEATTLE – (BUSINESS WIRE) – January 3, 2022–

For the month of January, FashWire will donate $ 1.00 for each download of the app ( App store and google play ) to support the mission of the Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholarship Fund: to foster equity and inclusion in the fashion industry.

It was clear to me what FashWire and GlossWire would do in terms of a call to philanthropic action following the untimely death of Virgil Abloh in November 2021. Our platforms would work in tandem to support our download campaign of $ 1.00 per download. to support Virgil Abloh. Post-Modern Scholarship Fund, first with GlossWire for December 2021, then with FashWire for January 2022. said Kimberly Carney, CEO and Founder of FashWire and GlossWire. Abloh’s passing has not only been a loss to our community at large on the fashion scene, but his deep commitment to philanthropy and our shared mission to not only create financial, professional and educational opportunities, but mentorships for promising young students made this ongoing commitment a natural fit. .

the Virgil Abloh Postmodern Scholarship Fund was created in 2020 by Virgil Abloh in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund with the mission of fostering equity and inclusion within the fashion industry by offering scholarships to promising students of black, afro- American or African. Mr. Abloh appointed the Post-Modern Fund to represent recipients who will not only receive funding, but will also have access to vital career support and mentoring services.

Mr Abloh said, when announcing the Fund in 2020: I have always been passionate about giving the next generation of students the same foundation for success that I have been given. This is why I am delighted to launch this fund in partnership with the FSF, which has exceptional experience in helping university students to succeed in their careers. The Fund continues its work today and the next class of scholarship holders will be announced in early 2022.

We are saddened by the loss of Virgil Abloh, fashion industry luminary, cultural icon, esteemed colleague on the FSF Board of Directors and inspirational figure to us, our scholarship recipients and many others. We had the privilege of being his partner in establishing the Virgil Abloh Postmodern Scholarship Fund, helping to identify promising students of black, African American or African descent and supporting their aspirations to leave their mark in the fashion industry, said Peter Arnold, executive director of the Fashion Scholarship Fund. Our partnership has given us a unique opportunity to witness Virgil’s brilliance and generosity. He gave tirelessly on his own despite a grueling schedule and the impressive scale of his many efforts. He encouraged his partners to create internships and other opportunities and embarked on efforts to raise funds. He made himself available not only to the inaugural group of 20 post-modern scholars, but also to the hundreds of undergraduates who joined the virtual city halls of the campus he asked us to host. He kept these sessions open, sometimes for hours, as the students sought his individual attention: urging them to share one more thought, one more creation, one more personal influence. Her ability to connect and inspire was limitless.

Members of the first batch of 2021 Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Fellows have completed design, merchandising and marketing internships at companies such as Brandon Maxwell, Este Lauder, Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus, Tommy Hilfiger and Rimowa. Fellows were matched with creative and marketing mentors who are leaders at Baccarat, Bandier, Milk Makeup, New Guards Group, Nike, Off-White and others. To date, twenty post-modern scholars have received college scholarships of $ 7,500 through the Fund.

Virgil Abloh (1980-2021) was an artist, architect, engineer, designer, musician and DJ, chief creative director and artistic director. Throughout his career, he has focused on promoting equity and inclusiveness in these disciplines. The Fashion Scholarship Fund will continue to carry on its legacy by supporting and encouraging young talent.

FashWires’ fast-growing two-way discovery and buying marketplace provides its portfolio of designers and brands with vital data on consumer buying behavior patterns. Giving fashion designers valuable real-time information through a seamless user experience makes FashWire the digital leader in global consumer intelligence. For consumers, FashWire creates a compelling interactive experience by combining immersive swiping voting and social integration to influence the designer instantly. With its industry-leading app and web experience, FashWire customers can purchase a curated selection of over 25,000 products, from over 400 contemporary designers and brands from over 40 countries. The company is owned by Wire Holdings, Inc. recently launched GlossWire in the multibillion dollar beauty industry and is backed by a range of leading private angel investors in beauty, fashion and lifestyle. technology.

The Fashion Scholarship Fund is the leading nonprofit focused on education and workforce development in the United States. industry, including design, merchandising, marketing analysis and supply chain. The FSF also offers academics a wide range of internship and career opportunities, mentoring, networking, professional development, and unprecedented access to the industry’s most influential leaders and companies. In 2020, Virgil Abloh and the Fashion Scholarship Fund established the Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholarship Fund, raising $ 1 million to support the next generation of black leaders in the fashion industry. For more information visit www.fashionscholarshipfund.org.

