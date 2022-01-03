Woman undresses to use her dress as a face mask at ice cream shop in Argentina

This is the moment when a fearless woman walked into an Argentinian ice cream parlor in her underwear because she wanted to use her robe as a face mask to be served.

The bizarre scene was filmed in the town of Godoy Cruz, in the western province of Mendoza, Argentina, at around 10:40 p.m. on January 1.

In CCTV footage, a father and his three daughters approach the counter to place their order as the woman walks into the living room, apparently in her underwear.

Even if the father wears his mask under his nose, he is allowed to place his order.

However, the half-naked woman is told to put on a mask as she tries to tie her black dress around her head.

The woman apparently protests as the father decides to lift his mask over his nose to avoid being reprimanded as well.

She then gives up trying to tie the dress and leaves the store after being refused service.

The woman arrived at the glacier with 10 other people, all of whom did not have face masks with them, according to Cronica.

The woman, whose name has not been released, reportedly told staff members: “Don’t ask for my face mask, I’m putting it on.”

Cronica said the group of friends were finally able to buy 11 ice creams after someone managed to get a face mask.