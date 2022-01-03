Summer House Season 6 spoilers: Fashion Looks Interview





Summer House Cast Members Bring The Heat In Shiny, Stripped Interview Looks

the Summer house the crew are set to unveil all of the secrets of Season 6 in their hottest sets yet. Through

Abby feiner All Hamptons’ favorite roommates are back for another summer together, and this season promises to be the hottest yet. When Summer house returns on January 17 at 9 / 8c, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Luke Gulbranson and Paige DeSorbo will navigate explosive drama, epic pool parties, steamy hookups and the drive to Amanda and Kyle’s wedding. This year, the tight-knit group will be joined by three new faces: Alex Wach, Mya Allen and Winter houseis Andrea Denver. To spill the tea (Loverboy) on all of this season’s secrets, the group rocked a combination of eye-catching colorful looks and neutral, timeless ensembles for their interviews. Two of the women were stunned in shiny asymmetrical crop tops paired with ripped jeans and sneakers, while another best friend duo wowed in the fiery orange fashion. Some men wore tropical-inspired button-down shirts, and others looked crisp in solid, neutral colors. Blue jeans seemed to reign supreme among the crew, but of course there were a few pairs of white pants in the mix. Scroll down for more details on all of the Sexy Interview Sets, and tune in to Season 6 ofSummer houseJanuary 17 at 9 / 8c. Alex wach Amanda batula Andrea Denver Carl Radke Ciara Miller Danielle Olivera Kyle cooke Lindsay hubbard Luc Gulbranson Mya Allen Paige DeSorbo

