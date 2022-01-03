Say Yes To The Dress Season 21: release date, cast, and everything you need to know

Say yes to the dress is a American reality TV series aired on TLC on October 12, 2007. It revolves around Kleinfeld Bridal in Manhattan. The series features the development of personal sales assistants, administrators and builders in the store, alongside a future bride in search of the perfect wedding dress.

The show also includes overwhelming advice from pals and family members, trying on the perfect dress to encourage a bride to deal with a personal issue, struggling with weight and body impression challenges, and the financial stress of not going over budget while shopping for dresses by Kleinfeld’s exclusive designer, Pnina Tornai. Wedding dresses sell for around $ 1,000 to $ 40,000 on the show.

Over the seasons, we realized that looking for that perfect dress and getting married is more complex and sentimental than one can imagine in his head. Brides strive to meet their own goals and expectations and often their families as well. There are huge budgets and huge risks. Everyone has a specific goal, however, to achieve there is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for every bride-to-be who walks through the door.

Fans of the series who have watched the series from the start are eagerly awaiting another season of the popular reality TV show Say Yes To The Dress. Without wasting any more time, let’s move on to the details of season 21 of the series.

Currently, the show has not yet been renewed by CCM and so far there has been no word regarding the twentieth season, but given the popularity of the shows, ratings, and viewership, fans shouldn’t give up hope as the famous show reality TV will surely return with another season with a bang.

The TLC reality show so far has 20 seasons with a total of 305 episodes. The twentieth season was released on July 17, 2021, and according to IMDb it was significantly different from previous seasons. Season 20 showed Kleinfeld reprising the show with a virtual experience to maintain their clients’ security protocol since this happened during the time of a major pandemic.

The season 20 synopsis on PopCulture reads: This season, brides arrive with renewed energy and a new set of challenges like a blind bride trying to find her perfect figure, a group with two brides sharing a budget and a virtual bride having the second thoughts on her pandemic purchase. But some familiar challenges like last-minute shopping, over-the-top demands, outspoken entourages, and a very picky former dance mom still test the team. And in a special episode, Randy’s former on-set assistant gives us a peek behind the curtain as she searches for her own wedding dress.

As for a Season 21 release date, nothing has been confirmed yet, but many believe the upcoming new season will be face-to-face reunions and possibly a fresh start at Kleinfelds. Fans can expect the new season to drop sometime in 2022.

Fans can expect to see Randy Fenoli return in Season 21 as the host and famous fashion designer in Kleinfelds.

Fenoli is known to never quit when it comes to helping a bride buy the special dress shell cherished forever. He told Good Housekeeping that a meeting with him could last up to eight to ten hours, mainly if the bride is the center of attention. It’s twice as long as a regular date and it’s just because before her [the bride] can come out, all the cameras have to be in place, so we get all the angles and everything, Randy Fenoli revealed to the medium, setting up this conversation with his assistants slightly away from the bride’s rigidly for the cameras.

According to speculation, Say Yes To The Dress will introduce many more brides this year and will be featured in Season 21 of the reality show.

Related