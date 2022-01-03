Fashion
Mercedes-Benz FWKL returns to the forefront with latest installment
2021 marked the third installment of the Kuala Lumpur Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week (MBFWKL), designed to bring together the biggest names in the local, regional and international fashion industry, this time with local powers such as Khoon Hooi, Eric Choong, Andy Solomon, Brian Khoo, Vestio made to measure and more.
Held at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center (KLPAC) From December 1-3, 2021, the highly anticipated fashion event returned with a number of well-known designers exhibiting their latest contemporary designs while serving as a platform for upcoming and seasoned designers in the local fashion industry. to present their collections and the characterization of their brand inspirations.
At Mercedes-Benz, the company expresses modern luxury in the 21st century with an emphasis on creating designs of sensual purity through traditional craftsmanship and innovative technology to create authentic and emotional experiences. Likewise, we aim to push the boundaries in other areas worthy of delivering a holistic lifestyle experience to our clients who understand and appreciate luxury in all its forms, including fashion. – Sagree Sardien, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia.
The three-day fashion event brought together over 1,000 guests, local designers, celebrities and socialites, fashion muses, key opinion leaders, alongside forward-thinking clients and fans of Mercedes-Benz. The event confirmed how avant-garde design, pioneering innovations and modern luxury are all core tenets of the company, reflecting their global commitment to fashion that spans more than 20 years and s is developed to reach more than 60 platforms in more than 45 countries.
The company also presented its third MBFWKL Fashion Futures design competition on the final evening – an independent competition held annually as a key part of the event, targeting women Malaysian designers with six months to four years of professional experience in the fashion industry. Each of the five finalists presented four sets of original ready-to-wear looks based on the theme of the evening.
As a pioneering automotive brand, we create innovative and desirable cars. For this, design plays a central role in the process of evolution and is deeply rooted in our hearts. It’s the perfect combination of modern luxury and driving exhilaration. – Michael Jopp, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia.
Augustman Malaysia had the privilege of inviting our A-Listers and covering the opening night of MBFWKL 2021 live, headlining Brian Khoo and Vestio made to measure by our men of the year Vincent Siow. For her expert opinion as well as a different take on menswear, our editor KC Yap contacted a well-known fashion stylist. Andrea Wong and invited her to be his co-host for the livestream on Facebook. Former Fashion Editor of Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia and later Editor-in-Chief of Elle Malaysia, Andrea came with over 16 years of editorial, commercial, personal and celebrity style experience, and is best known for being a stylist / fashion consultant for the Warner Bros film crazy rich asians.
Watch the full recording of Augustman Malaysia MBFWKL 2021 opening night livestream below:
HIGHLIGHTS OF MBFWKL 2021:
TAILOR-MADE JACKET
Vestio Bespoke presented a whole new perspective on bespoke tailoring. Founder and designer Vincent Siow spoke to Andrea Wong about his innovative approach:
HIGHLIGHTS OF MBFWKL 2021:
BRIAN KHOO
Brian Khoo ignited the catwalk with a fluorescent collection of men’s and women’s clothing. Andrea Wong met the founder and creative director on the red carpet:
HIGHLIGHTS OF MBFWKL 2021:
ANDREA WONG & DR. FOX SIEW on FASHION AND SUSTAINABILITY
Andrea Wong set an example of sustainability by giving new life to a costume from her father. The fashion stylist crafted her outfit for the evening and shared her expert thinking on modern male style and sustainable fashion. She made her point clear with an interview with our A-Lister and environmentalist, Dr. Renard Siew:
Sources
2/ https://www.augustman.com/my/culture/events/mercedes-benz-fwkl-returns-to-drive-fashion-forward-with-latest-installment/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]