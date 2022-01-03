Mercedes-Benz FWKL returns to the forefront with latest installment

2021 marked the third installment of the Kuala Lumpur Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week (MBFWKL), designed to bring together the biggest names in the local, regional and international fashion industry, this time with local powers such as Khoon Hooi, Eric Choong, Andy Solomon, Brian Khoo, Vestio made to measure and more.

Held at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center (KLPAC) From December 1-3, 2021, the highly anticipated fashion event returned with a number of well-known designers exhibiting their latest contemporary designs while serving as a platform for upcoming and seasoned designers in the local fashion industry. to present their collections and the characterization of their brand inspirations.



At Mercedes-Benz, the company expresses modern luxury in the 21st century with an emphasis on creating designs of sensual purity through traditional craftsmanship and innovative technology to create authentic and emotional experiences. Likewise, we aim to push the boundaries in other areas worthy of delivering a holistic lifestyle experience to our clients who understand and appreciate luxury in all its forms, including fashion. – Sagree Sardien, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia.

The three-day fashion event brought together over 1,000 guests, local designers, celebrities and socialites, fashion muses, key opinion leaders, alongside forward-thinking clients and fans of Mercedes-Benz. The event confirmed how avant-garde design, pioneering innovations and modern luxury are all core tenets of the company, reflecting their global commitment to fashion that spans more than 20 years and s is developed to reach more than 60 platforms in more than 45 countries.

The company also presented its third MBFWKL Fashion Futures design competition on the final evening – an independent competition held annually as a key part of the event, targeting women Malaysian designers with six months to four years of professional experience in the fashion industry. Each of the five finalists presented four sets of original ready-to-wear looks based on the theme of the evening.

As a pioneering automotive brand, we create innovative and desirable cars. For this, design plays a central role in the process of evolution and is deeply rooted in our hearts. It’s the perfect combination of modern luxury and driving exhilaration. – Michael Jopp, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia.



Augustman Malaysia had the privilege of inviting our A-Listers and covering the opening night of MBFWKL 2021 live, headlining Brian Khoo and Vestio made to measure by our men of the year Vincent Siow. For her expert opinion as well as a different take on menswear, our editor KC Yap contacted a well-known fashion stylist. Andrea Wong and invited her to be his co-host for the livestream on Facebook. Former Fashion Editor of Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia and later Editor-in-Chief of Elle Malaysia, Andrea came with over 16 years of editorial, commercial, personal and celebrity style experience, and is best known for being a stylist / fashion consultant for the Warner Bros film crazy rich asians.

Watch the full recording of Augustman Malaysia MBFWKL 2021 opening night livestream below:

HIGHLIGHTS OF MBFWKL 2021:

TAILOR-MADE JACKET

Vestio Bespoke presented a whole new perspective on bespoke tailoring. Founder and designer Vincent Siow spoke to Andrea Wong about his innovative approach:

HIGHLIGHTS OF MBFWKL 2021:

BRIAN KHOO

Brian Khoo ignited the catwalk with a fluorescent collection of men’s and women’s clothing. Andrea Wong met the founder and creative director on the red carpet:

HIGHLIGHTS OF MBFWKL 2021:

ANDREA WONG & DR. FOX SIEW on FASHION AND SUSTAINABILITY

Andrea Wong set an example of sustainability by giving new life to a costume from her father. The fashion stylist crafted her outfit for the evening and shared her expert thinking on modern male style and sustainable fashion. She made her point clear with an interview with our A-Lister and environmentalist, Dr. Renard Siew: