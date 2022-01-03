Leah McSweeney applauds fashion critic on vacation





Not here for the enemies! Lea McSweeney wasted no time stopping a troll who had some not-so-nice things to say about his recent fashion choices. 39 year old man The Real Housewives of New York City The star took to Instagram on Sunday January 2 to share a snap from her trip to the Dominican Republic. In the photo, the Married to the Mob founder wore a That Bitch branded baseball cap, a tie-dye skirt with cutouts and a black cropped top. She accessorized the look with a black mini bag, pink slides and gold jewelry. While most of the comments were filled with strings of fire emojis, one user was not a fan. The follower wrote, Leah can’t dress sorry not sorry. In response, McSweeney said, Leah literally doesn’t give everyone a two-point rating about her style. She also took to Instagram Stories to explain her frustration. I really try not to pay too much attention to the negativity on Instagram because there is a lot of it, she captioned a screenshot of the comment. But it’s funny because I clicked on this female dog profile. In the next slide, she shared an inspirational quote highlighting the importance of sending love to strangers that the fashion reviewer posted on her own grid.McSweeney captioned the photo: And that’s the type of st she’s posting. MDR! Guess you’re not a bad witty ass honey! Just a bitter weirdo who makes ugly pearl bracelets. To wrap up the whole saga, McSweeney shared a bikini photo from her time in the Dominican Republic. Anyway, once again that bitch, she captioned the photo. This isn’t the first time McSweeney has responded to fashion reviews. In fact, she had a few choice words to costar Singer Ramona during the RHONY episode of Tuesday, July 27. After Singer, 64, said she would help promote the McSweeneys fashion line, which she mistakenly referred to as Leah Mob and Mob Something, McSweeney joked, You’re not exactly my demographic, so it’s okay. Good. I already have Rihanna wearing my swimsuit, I don’t need you to wear my swimsuit. Rihanna even got involved in the tiff, taking to Instagram to share a selfie in her Married to the Mob t-shirt. What was said @ramonasinger? #RHONY, she captioned the photo.Naturally, the founder of Happy Place Brand jumped into the comments section. I love you so much, she wrote. Hear the best Hollywood stars give their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/stylish/news/leah-mcsweeney-claps-back-at-fashion-critic-on-vacation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos