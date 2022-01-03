Young woman undresses to use as a mask as father with three young daughters tries not to look





In a world where masks are compulsory, causing acts of desperation, it was only a matter of time before it got there: on the evening of January 1, in the town of Godoy Cruz, in the province of Mendoza , in western Argentina, a young woman, for unknown reasons, entered an ice cream parlor where she was apparently asked to put on a mask, and without a mask on her, took off her dress, the leaving in his bra and underwear as a delighted father who was already in the living room with what looked like his three teenage daughters did his best to pretend he wasn’t interested. In CCTV footage, a father and his three daughters approach the counter to place their order as the woman walks into the living room, apparently in her underwear, The daily mail reported, adding, However, the half-naked woman is told to put on a mask as she tries to tie her black dress around her head. The woman apparently protests as the father decides to lift his mask over his nose to avoid being reprimanded as well. She then gives up trying to tie the dress and leaves the store after being refused service. According to Cronica, the woman was accompanied by 10 other people, none of whom had face masks; she reportedly told the salon staff, don’t ask for my face mask, I’m putting it on. Cronica added that the group bought 11 ice creams after someone found a mask. According to British government, In all parts of Argentina, you must cover your nose and mouth with a face mask or other clothing in common areas, both indoors and outdoors. You can only remove your face mask outdoors as long as you keep a distance of 2 meters between yourself and other people. Each jurisdiction / province may have different approaches to this rule. Make sure to check which rules apply in your jurisdiction. Buenos Aires time reported in September: At least three regional governments in Argentina do not plan to immediately adhere to Casa Rosadas’ planned easing of restrictions on coronaviruses, particularly those on the use of face masks outdoors, with several others considering similar action. Officials from the provinces of Crdoba and Salta, as well as the government of the city of Buenos Aires, have said in recent days that they do not support a measure to remove the requirement for citizens to wear face coverings. outside, feeling that it is too early. A number of others, including the provinces of Ro Negro, Jujuy and Mendoza, are also considering following suit. The U.S. Embassy in Argentina adds on his site: The State Department has issued a Level 3 (Reconsider Travel) advisory for Argentina for U.S. citizens due to COVID-19. The Argentine government has announced that as of November 1, 2021, foreign tourists are allowed to enter, but must be fully vaccinated against COVID. -19 at least 14 days before their arrival in Argentina. Please see entry and exit requirements below for more details and continue to monitor this website for further updates. If you haven’t already done so, don’t forget to subscribe tostep.state.govfor emergency updates. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 (high level of COVID-19) advisory for Argentina. The Daily Wire is one of the Americas’ fastest growing conservative media and counter-cultural media for news, opinion and entertainment. Get inside The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

