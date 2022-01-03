Gloria James fashion event takes place in Playhouse Square during NBA All-Star Weekend





AKRON, Ohio Gloria James from Akron and mother of LeBron James – is set to present the first All-Star Experience, The House of Glo, during NBA All-Star Weekend in February. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, February 18, at the State Theater in Playhouse Square, with Cleveland native Alaina Holloway-Carpenter and VZN Strategic Group produce. The Fashion Experience is one of many events planned for the three-day All-Star Weekend. The All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, February 20. Averageing over 28 points per game for the Lakers this season, James is set to be named to another All-Star Game. With the exception of his rookie season, 2003-04, James has been named an All-Star in every year he’s been in the league. The All-Star Experience is billed as a culturally immersive celebration and will feature a celebrity stylist J. Bolin, whose clients include Vivica A. Fox, Emmitt Smith, NeNe Leakes, Niecy Nash and others. The House of Glos fashion presentation aims to celebrate black designers and highlight social justice initiatives. It supports the single Ohios HBCU, Central State University, at Wilberforce. Attendees will have access to an organized market, beauty and charging stations, trade shows and more. More guests, artists, sponsors and exhibitors will be announced in the coming months, organizers said. The experience should also include brunch with single mothers from Northeast Ohio. The All-Star Experience Weekend is my way of saying thank you to the best fans across the country, the village that supported me and giving back to my community, Gloria James said in a statement. It is only very often that this type of celebration comes to town, so I wanted to organize this experience to make sure that the whole family could be a part of the magic that is happening in the town. The event includes a philanthropic component for James, vice president of the Lebron James Family Foundation: It is in partnership with Daniels Leather and I Promise School to donate coats to the Akron community. The foundation established the school, which opened in 2018 and is run by Akron Public Schools. Tickets are in line; they range from $ 75 to $ 300. The deadline to apply for a virtual model call is Saturday, January 8. Related Coverage Cleveland set to attract celebrities, huge economic impact for 2022 NBA All-Star Game NBA Crossover Tickets On Sale Now For 2022 All-Star Game Festivities I am on cleveland.coms life and culture and discuss topics related to food, beer, wine and sport. If you want to see my stories,here is a directory on cleveland.com. Bill Wills from WTAM-1100 and I talk about food and drink usually at 8:20 am on Thursday mornings. Twitter: @ mbona30. Get a good start on the weekend and Registerfor Cleveland.coms weekly In CLE’s electronic newsletter, your essential guide to the best things to do in Greater Cleveland. It’ll arrive in your inbox on Friday morning – an exclusive to-do list, focusing on the best weekend fun. Restaurants, music, movies, the performing arts, family entertainment and more. Click here to subscribe. All cleveland.com newsletters are free.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/entertainment/2022/01/gloria-james-fashion-event-set-for-playhouse-square-during-nba-all-star-weekend.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos