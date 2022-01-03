GTA Online vehicle becomes new ‘what color is that dress’ meme

GTA Online players are strongly divided over what color a certain finish should be for a new vehicle introduced in the Contract Update, and it all reminds us of a meme that was spread years ago.

The new contract update in GTA Online has added a ton of content, including the new Mammoth Patriot Mil Spec vehicle. Resembling a military Humvee, the Patriot is a “square monster” that also kicks players for a loop.

Not because it’s very difficult to unlock or use or anything like that, rather it’s the color of the truck that is dividing public opinion.

What color is the Mammoth Patriot in GTA Online?

It all started on Reddit, where user Terryr29 posted a photo of the Patriot to Los Santos Customs, explaining that they and their friend were at a crossroads over whether he was dark green or brown.

The dominant opinion in the comments on Reddit seems to be that this is a shade of tan, which is technically a type of brown. However, there are a few holdouts who insist that it is indeed an olive green instead.

If you go to Los Santos Customs yourself, the color is called “Flat Dark Earth” which doesn’t really define it as tan or green. The lighting could play tricks here too, since the garage is indoors with artificial lighting and not in the sun.

While this debate is ongoing, it reminds us of an extremely popular 2015 meme that got the whole internet debating the color of a dress (those were simpler times).

GTA’s “what color is that dress” meme

If you were on social media in 2015, it was impossible not to see the massive debate over the color of this seemingly innocuous dress. Some thought it was black and blue, while others thought it was yellow and white.

Much like the Patriot, each had their own opinion as to why this was the color they thought they were and why the other side was wrong. At first glance, you might think it’s black and blue, just like the Mammoth Mil-Spec is tanned, but the more you look at it, the more doubt can seep into your mind.

But, if you want to avoid this debate altogether, just drop some cash to apply a custom paint job to it and skip the mystery altogether.