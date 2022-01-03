Missouri men’s basketball game on Wednesday postponed due to COVID





ST. LOUIS – The Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning that Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game between Missouri and Mississippi State “has been postponed due to COVID concerns in the basketball program of the Missouri”. According to the Missouri Sports Department, the move is “due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Mizzou program, in accordance with conference COVID-19 management requirements. of the South-East “. No catch-up date is planned. Basketball head coach Cuonzo Martin missed the team’s conference opener against Kentucky last month after announcing he had COVID. Headlines: Pandemic task force reports 216% increase in COVID hospitalizations from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day

Missouri is still expected to host Alabama on Saturday afternoon. On December 23, the SEC announced updates to the league’s play-off policy “A men’s or women’s basketball team will be required to play if it has at least seven (7) scholarship student-athletes and one (1) member of the coaching staff available to participate. The affected institution has the option of playing the game with less than seven players and / or a countable coach, if it chooses to do so. Otherwise, upon approval by the commissioner, the match will be postponed or declared without competition. In addition, if the institution considers that there are other compelling circumstances which justify a delay, the institution may request the postponement of the competition. The institution will be required to present the reasons why it believes the match should be postponed, including all relevant data (specifying the total number of players not available to participate due to isolation, quarantine and injuries ) at the Conference office as soon as possible before the competition. The final decision to postpone the competition will be taken by the commissioner or his representative. If a contest is postponed, efforts will be made to reschedule the match. If a competition cannot be postponed, the commissioner will cancel the competition and it will be recorded as a non-competition. Southeastern Conference Policy Update, December 23, 2021



