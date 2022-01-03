Halle Bailey wears black dress and dazzling garter for New Years Eve – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Halle Bailey, half of sister music duo Chloe x Halle, posted a sexy pic on Instagram with a glamorous New Years look. The singer posed in front of a mirror, showing off her tight outfit. The “Do It” singer wished fans a Happy New Year in a black strappy bodycon dress. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a revealing cutout that climbed up the singer’s thigh. The long black dress stopped just above her ankles, showing her shoes. To accessorize, Bailey donned sparkling earrings and what appeared to be a diamond necklace. The singer kept the glitzy details, opting for a unique diamond garter strung around her thigh. The singer made sure to mask herself, pairing her all-black ensemble with an all-black mask seen in her hand in each photo. Related Halle and her sister Chloe have become popular in recent years, thanks to their fledgling musical careers. But the R&B duo have more than singing to their credit. The two Bailey sisters have appeared in a plethora of television and film shows, including Beyonce’s “Homecoming” and “Last Holiday”. Halle is set to star as Ariel in the 2023 adaptation of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”. Her much anticipated role as a princess comes as no surprise to those familiar with her music, as Halle seemingly embodies the role. For the shoes, Halle opts for nude strappy sandals. The shoe has become a favorite among celebrities for New Years style. It is a classic shoe with an even more classic silhouette, which pairs perfectly with virtually any ensemble. Nude heels are an easy way to dress up any outfit and work successfully when the nude tone of the shoe matches the skin tone. Slip on nude sandals for the New Year.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Nine West Zadie Sandals, $ 89.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue To buy: Michael Michael Kors Suri Sandals, $ 80 (was $ 160).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target To buy: A New Day Zoey Sandals, $ 30. See how the pair of sisters wear more sandals here.

