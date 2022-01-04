Mark important offers on the best products

Nothing says luxury and comfort like cashmere. And although we would like to stock in our wardrobes all kinds of pieces made from this material, unfortunately these clothes tend to be sold at a fairly high price.

Fortunately, if you were hoping to buy your first cashmere piece or add a new item to your winter collection, this might be the perfect time to do so. Because until January 4, J Crew is hosting an end of season sale with big discounts on top rated and best selling cashmere coins for men and women. You can buy tons of cashmere fashion items, from sweaters to hats, for under $ 100.

And that’s not all ! Until January 11, the retailer is also offering shoppers the option of up to 60% off sale styles with the code. BIG SALE. We’ve found pants under $ 10, shirts under $ 6, accessories under $ 8, and tons of other fashion items.

From cashmere accessories to on-trend loungewear, here are 16 must-haves to grab at J. Crew sales.

J. Crew Cashmere Deals Under $ 100

This cashmere sweater comes in a variety of chic colors and during the sale 15 of them drop down to just under $ 100. The sweater is made with updated cashmere from J. Crews, which is even softer and more durable than its predecessor.

Complete any cozy look with this comfortable and stylish turtleneck sweater. Reviews say it fits large, so you might consider ordering a size down.

Stay warm on cold days with this super soft cashmere beanie. It’s available in four colors and for an additional $ 10 you can choose to have it monogrammed with your initials.

These gloves feature touch technology in the pointer fingers, allowing you to send texts or take photos without having to remove your gloves. One reviewer described the material as delicious, warm, soft and dreamy cashmere, and added that they had a pair to wear for outdoor walks, and now wear them for everything.

According to J. Crew, this cashmere poncho is the classic alternative to a light jacket or our cozy companion on a home theater marathon. For its cashmere collection, J. Crew has partnered with the Aid by Trade Foundation to ensure its materials match The Good Cashmere Standard nonprofit organizations for sustainable and ethical production.

Neither too short nor too long, these shorts arrive just above the knee, making them the perfect length for lounging around. Plus, they have a stretch ribbed waistband for added comfort and style.

You didn’t feel real comfort until you slipped your feet into a pair of cashmere socks. These come in six different colors, so you’ll want to pick up a few while they’re at 22% off.

Men will love having this cashmere sweater in their wardrobe. The V-neckline makes it easy to layer over her favorite tee or a crisp button-down shirt.

More offers from the J. Crew End of Season Sale

For something a little more budget-friendly, you can opt for this best-selling turtleneck sweater. We bet it will be almost as comfortable as a cashmere sweater, thanks to the soft blend of wool, alpaca and stretch materials. Use the code BIG SALE to get an additional 50% off.

Flannels are a winter wardrobe staple and this one is a J. Crew bestseller. Pair it with jeans and boots for a casual look.

Men can also purchase a new flannel for under $ 30 at the J. Crew sale. This bestselling option is cut like a regular work shirt but is brushed on both sides, so it’s soft to the touch.

Whether you are going to a work party or meeting up with friends for drinks, this blouse is a great choice. It features a camisole underneath for a little more coverage. In addition, the undershirt is removable, so you can swap it out with another tank top or shirt to change your look.

You can add this polo shirt to your wardrobe for just $ 6 right now. Crafted from a stretchy fabric, it features ribbed detailing throughout for a touch of texture.

In case you haven’t heard it, velvet is making a comeback. Over your typical tracksuits, velor pieces like this one combine style and comfort. Wear this hoodie with jeans or pair it with the matching sweatpants to really take a look at the trend. Remember to use the code BIG SALE at checkout to save!

This jacket is reversible, so it will feel like two outfits in one. On one side is a cool and shiny material, while the other has a classic matte design. It also features tons of functional details, like snap-button straps for its mittens and a water-repellent exterior.

Cute in the ropes! These soft and stretchy boy’s pants will be the perfect addition to your little one’s wardrobe. You can save on three colors of the best selling cords during the sale: yellow, blue and red.

