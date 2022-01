B2B eCommerce fashion start-up Gahez raises $ 2 million

Business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce fashion startup Gahez raised $ 2 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Disruptech Ventures, with participation from Egypt Ventures, Tanmeyah, the Afropreneur fund and other angel investors, Wamda.com reported. Based in Egypt, the digital marketplace Gahez was launched late last year and aims to simplify the process between retailers and manufacturers and boost the e-commerce cycle. The startup is focused on a data-driven approach to help fashion retailers avoid sourcing headaches. Gahez also offers merchants credit facilities to make the collection process less tedious while bringing in third-party aggregators to handle cash settlement with vendors, according to the report. See also: Black Friday campaign creates strong customer engagement on Jumia Egypt platform We’re on a mission to revolutionize the way retailers buy for their stores by relieving the stress of management and supply. We believe that the Egyptian / African clothing market is untapped and largely fragmented, which gives Gahez the perfect opportunity (leveraging technology) to grow and position himself in the sphere, co-founder and CEO of Gahez Wael Olama noted. The size of the clothing market in Egypt is $ 24 billion, making the market potential endless. Along with Egyptian exports worth around $ 2 billion worth of clothing, mainly to US and EU markets, there is enormous potential for growth in African markets, and this cannot happen. faster than thanks to the digital world, added Olama. The Gahezs platform provides brands and manufacturers with the solutions needed to drive sales, marketing and analytics. The tools are intended to help businesses streamline their operations and target the best products for business growth. Read More: Buy Now, Pay Later in Egypt with $ 6 Million Investment in Sympl Since its launch, Gahez has expanded its presence to 16 of Egypt’s 27 governorates and works with more than 15,000 traders and 142 manufacturers. The startup has also integrated more than 4,000 SKUs. The new capital injection will be used by Gahez to develop its technology and recruit talent for future expansion. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: AUTHENTICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021 On:More than half of American consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient, and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, working with Mitek, surveyed over 2,200 consumers to better define this perception gap in usage and identify ways in which businesses can increase usage.

