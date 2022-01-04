Raquel Allegra Pre-Fall 2022 Collection





Raquel Allegra prides itself on creating seriously relaxed and comfy fashion: tie-dye tees, flowy jersey dresses, sweatshirts and jogging bottoms hand washed for creamy softness. She believes in the magical powers of comfort, as a cashmere hoodie or grained silk pants can soothe anxiety and protect us from stress. And yet, the flagship piece of her pre-fall 2022 collection was a cocktail dress. But that’s a far cry from your average A-line LBD. Allegras’ winning silk dress comes in a swirl of icy pastel orchid, mint, lilac with round, pleated sleeves, a slightly cinched waist, and an easy hem below the knee. This is the kind of dress an RA girl would wear to a summer wedding, perhaps with sparkly sandals, as it’s stylish here, but it’s just as easy to slip into with sneakers. This kind of ease to wear anywhere will resonate with a wide range of women, especially those of us who can’t justify investing in a one-time strappy wedding guest dress. . Those shopping for real life rather than events might turn to silk pants, scoop-neck dresses, and lofty knits in the same vivid palette of acid purple, aqua, and earthy shades of sepia and gold. rust. As always, the dip-dyed silks and wispy tiger-like pigment stripes were each the result of his teams’ delicate hand-dyeing techniques; where other brands may resort to digital prints that can be mass produced, Allegra is adamant that you can feel the difference in a hand-finished garment.

