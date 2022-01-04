Fashion
Model Gabrielle Epstein poses without a bra in an oversized men’s shirt
Gabrielle Epstein has a “less is more” approach to fashion.
The Australian model, 27, made a risky style statement on Saturday as she posed for a series of titillating Instagram snaps in nothing but a white men’s shirt.
She went bra-less in the oversized shirt, leaving the top buttons undone to give her fans a generous glimpse of her cleavage.
Less is more! Australian model Gabrielle Epstein, 27, made a risky style statement on Saturday as she posed for a series of titillating Instagram snaps in nothing but a white men’s shirt
She captioned the photo gallery: ” Oversized Shirts> in @PrettyLittleThing. I send everyone so much love for the new year. ‘
It comes after Gabrielle turned her head last Wednesday as she walked to the beach in a soggy crop top and super skinny bikini bottom.
She left almost nothing to the imagination in the sheer white T-shirt, which featured a retro Fanta logo from the early ’90s.
Bold display: She went bra-less in the oversized shirt, leaving the top buttons undone to give her fans a generous glimpse of her cleavage
Sponsored Post: She captioned the photo gallery: “Oversized Shirts> in @PrettyLittleThing. Sending everyone so much love for the new year ‘
The drenched top offered a generous underboob glimpse and drew attention to Gabrielle’s insanely lean abs.
The OnlyFans star appeared to be on a sudden move from a malfunction in her wardrobe as she struck a series of poses by the ocean.
Meanwhile, her stockings offered hardly any coverage and were pulled up dangerously high on her hips.
Wet t-shirt contest! It comes after Gabrielle turned heads last Wednesday as she walked to the beach in a soaking wet crop top and super skinny bikini bottom
Flashback: She left almost nothing to the imagination in the sheer white t-shirt, which featured a retro Fanta logo from the early ’90s
Gabrielle’s Instagram followers were stunned by her ensemble barely there, with a comment: “Why am I suddenly thirsty for Fanta?”
” Unreal “, added another, while a third wrote ” Geeeee willikers batman “.
Last month Gabrielle shocked fans by not wearing underwear in an extremely flimsy black dress that left the entire side of her body exposed.
Flawless: The drenched top offered a generous glimpse of the underbust and drew attention to Gabrielle’s impossibly lean abs.
Cheeky display: Her stockings offered hardly any coverage and were pulled up dangerously high on her hips
She avoided her bra and panties as she gazed out to the ocean in a gallery of Instagram photos shared on December 1.
Gabrielle styled her blonde hair into a bun and accessorized several pieces of jewelry, including a necklace and bracelet.
She captioned the post: “Watch the sunset at @prettylittlething.”
Dare to get naked: Gabrielle shocked fans last month by going without her underwear in an extremely flimsy black dress that left the entire side of her body exposed. Photodon on December 1
In November, Gabrielle hit back at critics who said her photos were “too explicit.”
Talk to Maxim, she denounced the “toxic double standard” between how men and women are treated differently on Instagram.
“There are a lot of photos of shirtless men showing their nipples, but the fact that mine can be covered and one photo is always deleted creates a very toxic double standard.”, she said.
Defiant: In November, Gabrielle hit back at critics who said her photos were ‘too explicit’
“We are all human, we are all born with bodies, and we shouldn’t be taught to be ashamed of how they look in their natural state.”
She said she turned to OnlyFans to bypass Instagram censorship.
“I also feel like I can be more myself on OnlyFans”, she explained.
“For me, showing my body does not mean that I am objectified; it’s about me feeling confident, powerful and beautiful in my own skin. ‘
Double standard: “There are a lot of photos of shirtless men showing their nipples, but the fact that mine can be covered and one photo is always deleted creates a very toxic double standard.”, she told Maxim.
Gabrielle’s statements come after Instagram deleted one of her photos over allegations of ” sexual solicitation “.
In September, she was frustrated to learn that her post violated community guidelines.
She uploaded a screenshot of an alert she received telling her that a nude photo had been deleted because she broke “adult sexual solicitation” rules.
Confident: “For me, showing my body is not that I am objectified, it is that I feel confident, powerful and beautiful in my own skin.”, she explained.
It wasn’t the first time she’s had content deleted by Instagram, with the blonde bombshell commenting: “@instagram, here we go again.”
“You can’t even see anything that’s going on”, she added.
The allegedly offensive photo showed a naked Gabrielle lying on a white sheet while propping herself up on her elbows.
Before becoming famous as an adult model, Gabrielle was a competitive swimmer and a brand ambassador for fitness.
Deleted: Gabrielle’s statements come after Instagram removed one of her photos over allegations of ” sexual solicitation “
