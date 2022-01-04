Shop over 500 Lilly Pulitzer styles on sale today only





If you are looking for some high quality new clothes and accessories for 2022, take advantage of the New Years sale while you can. Lilly Pulitzer’s Biennial Sunshine Sale has arrived, and the store is offering top rated pieces at deep discounts. The trap ? The sale ends at midnight tonight.

Shoppers can purchase hundreds of iconic Lilly Pulitzer pieces, including clothing, accessories and more, up to 63% off today alone. While there are currently over 400 items on sale, popular products are selling fast in some sizes. And with only a few hours left to purchase the Rare Sale, we’ve sifted through the discount parts to find some of the best items that are still available that are worth your time.

Buy 10 Lilly Pulitzer Deals while you can:

Offers include clothes and accessories you can wear all year round, including pieces featuring Lilly Pulitzer’s UPF 50+ sun protection fabric. Popular items like the Dress ChillyLilly Nadine and Luxletic Weekender Midi Leggings are constructed with the material, and both are still available for sale in many sizes. Buyers love the dress and leggings for their comfortable fit and fabulous patterns.

And for those who want to start the year on the right foot, The complete agenda of Lilly Pulitzer is 40 percent off. The Planner offers monthly and weekly views to keep track of your schedule, as well as a travel log, address pages, and two sticker pages. Plus, it comes in three eye-catching designs, so you’ll never lose sight of the organizing tool.

To access the sale, all you need to do is enter your e-mail address. From there, you can add items to your Lilly tote (i.e. your shopping cart), and the discounts will apply automatically. All offers are final sales which means you cannot return or exchange them, so be sure to check your cart before paying.

The semi-annual sale ends January 3 at midnight ET. Head to Lilly Pulitzer’s website to take advantage of these exclusive online offers now.

