Oswego Churchgoer Raises Nearly $ 3,000 Wearing Robes Daily





OSWEGO, IL Every day in December Elaine Green wore a dress. A member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, she wanted to do her part in the fight against human trafficking.

“What may seem like a silly style challenge has had a huge global impact and [I’m] honored to be a small part of this, ”she said in the church’s monthly newsletter. His intention? To fundraise alongside others for a social media campaign called Dressember. International movement, the challenge was launched in 2009 by Blythe Hill, founder of the eponymous foundation. That year, the fashion-loving woman challenged herself to wear a dress every day. The effort turned into a non-profit aimed at supporting anti-trafficking efforts, according to the foundation.

For starters, people from all over the world, including Green, pledge to wear a dress or tie every day in December and then create a fundraising page to share and start discussions on social media. This year, Green alone raised almost $ 3,000, surpassing her goal of $ 2,500. “I chose to advocate with Dressember because I believe in the inherent dignity of all people,” she said. “Human trafficking is a $ 150 billion industry and I want to do my part to end it. Join me this year as I continue to educate myself and others about this injustice and the people who suffer from it the most. “

Since 2013, Dressember has raised over $ 13 million, with over 32,000 participants. In 2020, amid stay-at-home orders and an ongoing pandemic, the organization made unprecedented progress, raising around $ 3 million, a 14% increase from the previous year, according to his website. “Despite COVID-19, each of the Dressember network partners has pivoted and innovated to meet the needs of victims and survivors of trafficking during this global crisis,” reads the organization’s 2021 impact report.

“The pandemic has created a wave of online exploitation and allowed traffickers to further exploit vulnerable individuals,” the report continues. “From the onset of COVID-19, we heard from Dressember Network partners around the world talking about how victims and survivors have been and continue to be disproportionately affected by the crisis.” So far, Dressember has affected 10 countries, including Uganda, Bulgaria and Guatemala.

Although the Dressember challenge usually takes place in the last month of the year, people can make a donation all year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/illinois/oswego/oswego-churchgoer-raises-nearly-3-000-wearing-dresses-daily The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos