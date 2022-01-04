Prominent Apparel and Fashion Lawyer Mark Brutzkus and Prominent Litigator Nick Rozansky join Stubbs Alderton & Markiles





ANGELS, January 3, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP (SA&M), one of southern california leading law firms, is proud to announce that Mark Brutzkus and Nick Rozanzky will join the firm as partners, effective immediately. Mark and Nick, formerly Appointed Partners at Brutzkus Gubner Rozansky Seror Weber LLP, bring decades of experience to SA&M, particularly in the apparel and fashion industry. Brutzkus, who has just represented Arctic Fox in his $ 100 million sales to LG Household and Health, specializes in representing consumer products companies in the areas of corporate, commerce, intellectual property, finance, transactions, mergers and acquisitions, insolvency, e-commerce and procurement. Over the past three decades, since the founding of Brutzkus Gubner Rozansky Seror Weber LLP, he has used his experience to guide apparel, textile and other consumer products customers through start-ups, online transactions. capital and mergers and acquisitions. “SA&M is a great platform to expand my practice in consumer products, particularly because the firm has unparalleled experience working with emerging growth companies backed by venture capital, mid-size companies, large technology, entertainment and digital media, as well as with investors, venture capital funds, investment bankers and underwriters, ”says Brutzkus. “More and more of my clients are asking for ancillary practice areas and specialist lawyers who can help them achieve long-term, holistic goals,” he adds. Rozansky advises and represents his clients in many aspects of their business, including pre-litigation and litigation, risk avoidance, collaborative arrangements, intellectual property protection and business strategies. Alongside Brutzkus, he traveled across many industries including fashion and apparel, jewelry, banking and finance, and consumer products. He also acts as an external general counsel to select middle market companies. As needed, Nick advocates high stakes cases including partner and shareholder litigation, serious fraud, trademark and copyright infringement litigation, and contract matters. “This move provides my clients with much-needed corporate and M&A expertise, and significantly expands my litigation capacity by joining three renowned litigation partners and several highly skilled litigation partners.” Rozansky said. “When offered the opportunity to bring Mark and Nick on board, our partners immediately appreciated how much this made sense to our firm, as well as to Mark and Nick,” says Scott Alderton, Managing Partner of SA&M. “We have a long-standing relationship with Mark, Nick and the Brutzkus Gubner Company, so this was not something that happened out of nowhere,” Alderton adds. “Mark and Nick share the values ​​that make up our unique and coveted culture at Stubbs Alderton, and we look forward to Mark and Nick making an immediate and lasting contribution to our firm,” concludes Alderton. About Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP

Since its inception in 2002, Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP has worked alongside innovators and leaders of companies large and small whose ideas are changing the world. The Firm takes a long-term approach to its relationship with its clients, supporting them throughout their development journey, from idea to growth to exit, or whatever their future. The firm’s mission is to provide technically excellent legal services in a consistent, highly responsive and service-oriented manner with an entrepreneurial and practical advisory perspective. With strong practices in corporate, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and emerging growth, government securities, digital media and entertainment, commercial litigation and intellectual property, lawyers at SA&M assist clients with virtually any legal issue that a business or individual may face. SA&M lawyers use their collective wisdom and experience to craft innovative and sophisticated solutions to clients’ legal and business problems, always keeping their business strategy and goals in mind. SA&M is frequently recognized for its excellence in the practice of law and its exceptional commitment to the Southern california technology community. The firm, its practices and its attorneys are honored by clients, other attorneys across the country, national legal publications and ranking organizations such asUS News and World Reports“Best law firms”,Chambers and partners, andThomson Reuters’ “Magazine of Super Lawyers.” For more information, please visit www.stubbsalderton.com. SOURCE Stubbs Alderton & Markiles

