Dua Lipa wore a sparkly and ragged halterneck mini dress





As much of the world tiptoes into the New Year, Dua Lipa dives into the calendar the only way she knows how: in an eye-catching outfit that combines swathes of bare skin and shimmering sequins. Her last post on her Instagram outfit showed a halter-style mini dress covered in shiny ornaments that looked like it had been cut and shredded, offering a glimpse of her abs, tattoos and pretty much everything in between. Her gallery included short video clips of her posing and showing off the back of the dress and plenty of boobs, just in case of unintentional wardrobe malfunction. Lipa finished off her outfit with square pink sandals and a long braid that fell over her bare back. Her accessories also included a handful of sparkling rings and a pair of silver hoops. As usual, Lipa captioned her carousel with an inexplicable and completely out of context sweet serving cone emoji and “Can you see me?” knowing full well that an outfit like this is shiny enough to attract the attention of astronauts stationed on the International Space Station. RELATED: Dua Lipa Wore White Bikini In The Dead Of Winter The new outfit photo comes in the wake of Lipa’s split from Anwar Hadid, though sources assure fans they are linked to a reconciliation. In the meantime, it’s clear Lipa isn’t slowing down when it comes to eye-catching outfits, especially after this bare-bones set, a winter bikini, and last year’s obsession with crochet, be it small bikini shape or one matching two piece set. Her metallic and diamond studded 2022 look might be a 180 of the sex appeal inflected by the grandma of these pieces, but she continues to show her followers that she has the range on and off the stage.

