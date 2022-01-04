Nysa Devgan takes inspiration from mom Kajol for new selfie, poses in off-the-shoulder dress | Bollywood

Kajols’ daughter Nysa Devgan appears to have taken inspiration from her by posing for a new mirror selfie. The 18-year-old wore a black off-the-shoulder wrap dress with a front slit and asymmetric hem. She kept her look simple, accessorizing with just a gold chain and a lime green wand bag.

One fan account unearthed an old photo of Kajol wearing a similar black off-the-shoulder outfit, taken in 2017. Many complimented her and Nysa. How beautiful, one commented, while another called them so gorgeous.

In an Instagram post to wish her daughter her 18th birthday, Kajol revealed that she was very nervous when Nysa was born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all of these fears and feelings that go with it for at least a whole year. Then you turned 10 and I realized that I was a teacher some of the time, most of the time I was a student learning new ways of doing things and looking at them. she writes.

And now we come to today and I can finally say that I have succeeded with flying colors. You are what we all say women should be, so fly high my darling and don’t tone down your glow for anyone. I’ve got your back! Happy adulthood. You have the tools, so use your powers for good, she added.

Nysa was born to Kajol and Ajay Devgn on April 20, 2003. She has a younger brother named Yug.

Also Read: Kajol Says Daughter Nysa Hated We Are Family: She Screamed Throughout Film She Was Traumatized

Kajol, on the Kareena Kapoors show What Women Want, had said that she was not really a controlling parent for Nysa and Yug. She said that although she was completely and utterly and obviously obsessed with them, she was not too involved in their lives. There’s a fine line between giving kids a grid to grow up with and overwhelming them to the point that they can’t grow up, she said.