What you need to know, photos – WWD





Saweetie’s latest campaign with MAC Cosmetics has arrived – and it involves none other than Cher. The rapper and music icon is featured in MAC’s “Challenge Accepted” campaign, which challenges users to put their makeup to the test and spotlight their performances. The campaign, which launches today, also marks Saweetie’s latest with the company since becoming a brand ambassador in September. “’Challenge Accepted’ means challenging the status quo, and I try to do it every day with my business, with my music, with the message I give to the world,” Saweetie told WWD. “Because I went to college, I was told, ‘Why would you be a rapper when you have a degree?’ But I dispute this. I will do what excites me. So Challenge Accepted on the MAC side, on my side, I feel like we continue to challenge the skeptics. Saweetie in MAC Cosmetics’ Challenge Accepted campaign.

Courtesy of MAC Despite being a seemingly unlikely duo, Saweetie and Cher immediately hit it off, with the rapper saying one of the best parts of the campaign was working with her. “Cher is so magical. Whenever someone asks me to describe her, I feel like there isn’t a word to say it, but she’s magical, ”Saweetie said. ” She is funny. She is so full of knowledge and it was a pleasure to work with her. If I could, I would do it again. “ According to Drew Elliott, senior vice president and global creative director of MAC Cosmetics, having the two musicians on set was “a dream.” “When they were touring together, Cher gave endless advice and ‘wisdom’ about industry, fashion and style,” he told WWD. “It was such a moment – a moment only MAC could do. These two artists are powers on their own, but together they are unstoppable.” Dear in the MAC Cosmetics Challenge Accepted campaign.

Courtesy of MAC Last year marked a big year for the rapper, who released more songs from her upcoming studio album, made her first forays into television for “Grown-ish” and “Saturday Night Live”, as well as by collaborating with companies like McDonald’s and Quai. With hit singles like “Best Friend”, starring Doja Cat, “My Type” and “Icy Grl”, it’s hard to believe Saweetie has yet to release her album. But according to the rapper, the project, titled “Pretty B-ch Music”, will be released this year. “I want to apologize to my fans because it’s been out for a year. But this time it’s really going to come out,” Saweetie said. “I think ‘Pretty B – ch Music’ will just be full of strong messages. which you can apply to all areas and aspects of your life. “ READ MORE HERE: Saweetie helps MAC Cosmetics launch Beauty’s “roaring twenties” Pirelli releases 2022 calendar featuring Cher, Iggy Pop and Grimes EXCLUSIVE: Saweetie says debut album is due this summer, unveils Quay campaign

