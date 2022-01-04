Gen Z fashion trends to watch in 2022





New Delhi: Generation Z has always stood out as the generation to break away from traditional norms and keep individuality at the center. This philosophy is also reflected in their fashion choices. With Gen-Z style icons such as Jaden Smith and Billie Eilish shaping future trends, in 2022 Gen-Z is sure to embark on some of the more unique fashion trends that we plan to increase. Bindiya Bhatt, Category Director, Myntra, shares some of the most promising trends Gen Z is expected to show in 2022. Experiments in color: Gen-Z is more open to experimenting with the colors they associate. They are not afraid to mix and match colors that are not conventionally worn together to create a unique, fashionable and comfortable ensemble. Want to wear pink pants with a bright orange cardigan? Gen Z wouldn’t fear that and neither would you! Hyderabad News click here for more information on Hyderabad Back to the 90s: Fashion trends come in full force, disappear and then resurface, and right now Gen Z is experiencing all the ’90s fashion trends that Millennials have sworn to leave behind. With the renaissance of cutouts, asymmetrical slits, sparkly butterfly clips, tinted sunglasses and skinny baguette bags taking center stage, Gen-Z is living the ’90s fashion dream, of course, at his way, made popular by the popular world. trendsetters. Go fluid: Gen-Z has a more fluid approach to genre than previous generations, as cultural norms change and gender fluidity becomes a more recognized concept. Therefore, this cohort never shies away from flaunting fashion as they see fit. Gender neutral clothing has grown in popularity over the past few months, and we expect to see a lot more of this trend in 2022. With global brands already jumping on the gender neutral wagon, we can expect more brands are also joining the genre. neutral hype train in the coming year. Being the college punk: Punk Academia is one of the new trends that fashion enthusiasts never imagined Gen-Z would bring about, however, with popular celebrities in iconic academic punk looks, it’s no surprise that this is a hit among women. Gen-Z. From tartan mini skirts and oversized mohair sweaters to fitted corsets and bodycon tops, this trend is sure to be a nice mix of two opposing worlds. The comfortable way: Gen Z have a strong preference for comfortable clothing, especially with work at home and post-pandemic standards. What dominates the trend and has become the standard uniform in every Gen Z wardrobe are silhouettes, comfy pajamas, home looks and sporty leisure, to be super comfy yet stylish and chic. . From leggings and bike shorts to oversized sweaters and sweatpants, Gen Z has found these particular garments acceptable for just about any occasion. Gen-Z is all about self-expression and individuality. Their purchasing habits, especially on a platform like Myntra, with a section dedicated to them, called Style Cast ‘, meeting their specific needs, reflect this in several ways. With a generation that thrives on the idea of ​​acceptance and self-expression, there is no doubt that their fashion trends will continue to evolve and change to be more inclusive, unique and daring in every way. view.

