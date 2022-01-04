New technology fashion schools teach students

As the fashion industry rushes into a digital future, schools training its next generation of workers are rushing to catch up.

The presence of emerging technologies in fashion programming has at times been dispersed and uneven. While some schools are rising to the challenge, many still haven’t.

A recent survey found that only five of the top eight fashion schools reviewed included 3D design, perhaps the most common new skill students learn as part of their core curriculum in October 2021, according to Peter Jeun Ho Tsang. , who worked with IFA Paris to create his MBA in Fashion Technology and is the founder of Beyond Form, a venture capital studio specializing in fashion and technology that partners with startups to launch their businesses. One of the Tsangs students conducted the research.

The reasons for late adoption of the latest technologies can vary. Some tradition-driven schools may be slow to embrace new ways of working, and advanced tools may require expensive equipment upgrades. Updating a curriculum can be a lengthy process, even risky if it involves technologies that can quickly become obsolete.

But a change may be underway.

Parsons in New York began teaching the 3D design tool Clo3D to all students from their third year after running trial classes in 2019 and 2020. The Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) in Paris said that advanced Clo3D training is now part of its curriculum for all design and model building students. It also offers a six-month program in Value Chain Virtualization, from Material Design to Marketing, and a Masters in Fashion Management with courses covering data science and analytics.

At IFA Paris, alongside training in traditional skills like hand-cutting patterns, first-year students all learn to design digital clothing in tools like DC Suite. Going into their second year, they cover prototyping, so 3D printing, laser cutting, body scanning, Tsang said. The MBA program, on the other hand, gives students the opportunity to learn programming and artificial intelligence.

Things change, they change quite quickly, said Matthew Drinkwater, director of the Fashion Innovation Agency (FIA) at the London College of Fashion. You can see through the scope that many schools are now starting to offer courses specifically in digital mode.

Clo3D in action. (Clo3d)

Graduates of these programs enter a job market where fashion companies increasingly value skills such as data analysis and mastery of 3D tools, but often look to other industries to fill these niches. . Levis, for his part, recently created his own AI bootcamp to create an internal talent pool after first hiring data scientists in fields like technology and finance. Students can also start new businesses or find their way into outside industries like gaming, where a knowledge of fashion is invaluable. It’s not just about preparing them for roles in fashion but also enabling them to push fashion forward.

New opportunities

The digital transformation underway in the fashion industry means that many companies regularly, if not at times slowly, turn to technology for competitive advantage. On the business side, more brands and retailers are looking for employees who are comfortable with the wealth of data they collect online to inform decisions on everything from marketing to product development. In the case of 3D design, big brands like Adidas and Tommy hilfiger are already using it extensively in their businesses, and as more companies adopt it, the more in demand these skills will become.

There are a lot of job opportunities for [students] in that space, said Amy Sperber, assistant professor of fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City. There is product development with the tool. It is a great tool for sampling. It is a great tool for the production line. We were also getting requests from students to work with people who use 3D outputs in totally different ways.

Brands are also using 3D assets in their e-commerce or social media, she noted. And then there are still emerging uses, such as virtual fashion.

In 2021, Ravensbourne University London launched what it calls a one-of-a-kind course in digital technology for fashion. Eligible students who enroll learn skills such as modeling digital avatars, designing virtual clothing, and creating immersive virtual reality environments.

I knew there would soon be a fusion of worlds between gaming and fashion design and pushed Ravensbourne to seize the opportunity, said Lee Lapthorne, program director for the schools’ fashion department.

His prediction is confirmed as more brands tap into the huge and valuable gaming market.

Alexander Knight, who studied fashion design at Ravensbourne and quickly switched to learning digital design when the pandemic disrupted in-person activities, began selling virtual clothing through DressX, a virtual fashion startup. He also freelances for another company to digitize their real world designs. Based on his experience since graduating in 2020, companies are just starting to seek proficiency in 3D tools when hiring, but he said the demand for digital capabilities is increasing.

This is where everything in life is heading, he said. Classes need to start teaching it in order to equip their students with skills that will be useful for the future of fashion.

Obstacles

Even though fashion schools want to incorporate new skills into their curriculum, they may find it slow.

It’s a two-year process for developing our program, said Sperber.

At FIT, 3D design is always taught as an optional skill rather than a core skill. Sperber said the pandemic made it very obvious that FIT could no longer delay teaching students 3D, but because it is a public school and receives public funding, its program has to go through a process of rigorous review. Costs are also a barrier. After introducing 3D design, FIT quickly realized that they didn’t have the right graphics cards in their computer labs.

It requires purchases of hardware, software, Sperber said. Were not talking about a machine. Were talking about thousands of machines.

And there is no guarantee that every cutting edge tool will become the norm. Students inspired by the metaverse boom to focus their studies on design for virtual reality could find themselves at a disadvantage if the hype does not materialize.

Hosting electives allows us to be very nimble in how we respond to emerging technologies, Drinkwater said.

FIA operates as a creative advisor in partnership with the fashion and tech industries. He then brings the technology to the digital learning labs he runs at London College of Fashion.

He has run courses on artificial intelligence where students learn to code in Python and have access to tools like a photogrammetry platform, which uses dozens of cameras to produce complex 3D renderings of an object or object. ‘A model. Students can use the 3D assets in virtual experiments they perform with game creation engines like Unity or Unreal, which Balenciaga used to create their Afterworld game and their Fortnite collaboration.

These skills may not currently be necessary for all fashion brands or retailers. But Soojin Kang, acting co-director of the Fashion MFA program at Parsons, said teaching students about new technology is also important in preparing them for what’s on the horizon. She highlighted the metaverse, NFTs and the continued growth of different digital assets. And these aren’t the only reasons she thinks it’s important to give students the best tech tools.

It’s not just about the industry, she said. Once you’ve found a better way, why do you want to go back?