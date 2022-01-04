Times are tough, but London Retail has a long-term view – WWD

LONDON – As 2022 promises to be another year of COVID-19 uncertainty, with inflation, higher interest rates and income taxes putting new stress on consumers, retailers and homeowners of brands are pursuing their opening plans and adopting a long-term vision.

Over the next five years, the West End alone will benefit from £ 5bn of capital investment in 22 existing and new West End developments, while more than £ 220m will be spent on public spaces open in the area, which includes Mayfair, Soho and the streets around Oxford and Piccadilly Circus.

Developments will focus on providing a more diverse and immersive experience, with some 76 percent of West End developments expected to be mixed-use.

For example, there are plans to transform Cavendish Square near Oxford Circus into a health and wellness destination, while the near-completed Outernet London at the top of Tottenham Court Road station will offer a concert venue with a capacity of 2,000 people, a gallery, broadcast and media facilities, a hotel, bars and restaurants.

The idea is to prepare for better times to come when international travel picks up and local consumers are more in the mood to take to the streets and start spending time in physical spaces.

Jace Tyrrell, CEO of New West End Company, which represents some 600 owners of retail businesses, restaurants, hotels and buildings around Bond, Oxford and Regent streets, believes the worst is behind retail in London and eagerly awaits the second half of 2022, when retail and leisure sales are expected to pick up, with £ 7bn forecast, from £ 5bn this year.

Ikea

Work will begin to transform one of London’s most famous retail spaces on Oxford Circus into the first Ikea showroom in central London. Customers will be able to browse sample rooms, plan their own spaces, and click and collect. The Swedish furniture giant has paid £ 378million for the lease on the building that housed Topshop, the former crown jewel of Sir Philip Green’s former Arcadia Empire, since 1994.

Three floors of the building, which spans 239,000 square feet over seven floors, will be transformed into an Ikea store that will open in the second half of 2023. Ikea is believed to have eliminated rival bidders, including Stefan Persson from H&M and Mike Ashley. Frasers Group, owner of Sports Direct and House of Fraser. The sale of the Oxford Street flagship will be used to settle the £ 312million mortgage taken out on the building in 2019, of which around £ 40million is expected to go to Arcadia’s pension fund.

Uniqlo

Fast Retailing Co. has acquired a prime location on Regent Street for the Uniqlo and Theory brands. The interconnected stores are slated to open in the spring at 101-113 Regent Street, at the corner of Vigo Street in what was, until recently, Superdry’s flagship.

The space will span three floors, with Uniqlo on the ground floor, ground floor and first floor, and Theory on the ground floor. The space covers 20,500 square feet and marks the first time that Uniqlo and Theory will occupy the same store in the UK. 10 minutes walk.

Gymshark

With a multi-million dollar investment from General Atlantic in 2020, Gymshark is opening its first stand-alone physical store in the former J. Crew space at 165 Regent Street. The 18,000 square foot space will open over the summer and include training studios. The unit will be located within walking distance of rivals Lululemon and Nike Town.

J. Crew landed at this local site with a bang in 2013, but the brand’s popularity in the UK quickly declined: Londoners had initially hosted all six J. Crew stores, but the honeymoon did not lasted once they saw the sticker prices, which were considerably higher than what they used to pay when shopping in the US In 2020, J. Crew closed all of its stores in the UK United, a little over a week after the company’s exit from bankruptcy in the United States.

The Italian luxury brand will move from its long-standing location on Old Bond Street to 144-146 New Bond Street. It is expected to take possession of the 16,000 square foot space, which currently houses the Halcyon Gallery, in fall 2022. Trophaeum Asset Management, which owns most of Albemarle Street, other properties on New Bond Street and pieces of prime space around London, bought the trading block in February 2020 from a company controlled by banker Joseph Safra.

Another Kering brand, Balenciaga, is also set to open on New Bond this year, though some can’t bear to say goodbye to the bright green hoarding that’s been around for months. Hoarding features larger-than-life Balenciaga models in hoodies and oversized coats, and the striking shade of green certainly lights up the corner site, formerly occupied by shoe brand Russell & Bromley.

The Gucci and Balenciaga moves to New Bond signal a bigger change taking place in the historic shopping street, which measures half a mile and connects Piccadilly to Oxford Street. Big brands are migrating north to New Bond as big luxury groups and real estate companies take over real estate at the Oxford Street end of New Bond. This end of the street is also set to get busier, with the grand opening of the large Crossrail rail and underground system in early 2022, and the upcoming opening of the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Hanover Square.

Pronovias

Pronovias is on the move and ready to open a larger flagship store in New Bond Street following a new 10-year licensing agreement with Vera Wang. Barcelona-based Pronovias started manufacturing, distributing and marketing Vera Wang Bride in select stores and wholesale accounts around the world in October, and needed more space to display Vera Wang Bride, which is priced at around 60. % lower than Wang’s couture wedding dresses and is intended to reach a wider and international clientele.

Pronovias plans to move from its location at 94 New Bond Street to 70-71 New Bond Street, a property owned by Great Portland Estates, in the spring. Vera Wang Bride will be positioned in front of the Pronovias stores on black racks. Vera Wang Bride dresses will be made to order, and the new larger space will allow brides room to try on samples and make fittings. London is one of the few cities, including Madrid, New York, Paris and Milan, where the collection will be available.