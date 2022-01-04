Leon Bridges Guide to Dallas / Fort Worth, Texas





Whether in the form of a sonic twang or a cowboy hat, Leon Bridges’ Texas roots are a big part of his star dynamic (queue Texas sun). It is not a coincidence. Despite his Grammy-winning accolades, the musician has yet to relinquish his residency in his hometown of Fort Worth. In the midst of the pandemic, Bridges went from landing two to three days at a time between lightning tour schedules, to being extended to just be. This is my refuge, he says of his home port. I think if I had to move somewhere else it would be easy to get lost in the sauce, for lack of better words. Fort Worth is where I grew up. My family is here, my friends are here. Man, this is just something to come back to and be out of the industry. Fort Worth is not only where he grew up, but also the cradle of his cultivated sense of style, referring to both music and fashion. His respect for his artistic predecessors has yet to fade as he matures, citing artists like Ornette Coleman, King Curtis, Cornell Dupree and Townes Van Zandt as influences. Today, in addition to working with fashion giants Gucci, Bridges still shops at local vintage stores in the Dallas / Fort Worth area and also has his boots custom made in the neighborhood. He eats at restaurants down the street from his house and always frequents nearby places for live music. We’ve asked Bridges to tell us about all of his favorite places in the Dallas / Fort Worth area below. Just warning, we think we could have cemented a place for our next trip. When I’m at home there’s one place where I get just about everything. It’s a double record and vintage store. It’s this place called Doc’s Records. They have always had very beautiful vintages selected. It’s more focused on stuff like the 70s, so there’s an abundance of denim and rad boots. There is another place called Dolly Python’s in Dallas. It has always been my favorite. This place has awesome sushi and ramen and they are very low key. I also love their large window aesthetic so it’s very sunny and I love all the colorful paper lanterns. I don’t eat out a lot because I like to hire my chef friends to grill and barbecue at my house, but I go there often. They have a really cool cigar lounge. I met the owner’s son because he owns a cool guitar store in Dallas. Go for some legit food and massive margaritas. I tour aggressively, so sometimes I can’t take care of the cooking. I just wanted to be honest! It’s not a five-star gastronomic day every day, you know? Where he will see live music: It’s a new concert hall in the DFW area and I hope people will support it because it’s awesome. In the heart of the Cultural Quarter. Many great artists as well as local and emerging artists perform here. People are turning around with their dogs and the dance floor is always packed.

