The color trends that marked the fashion world in 2021





The Telegraph looks back at the color trends that influenced the fashion world in 2021



Posted on 01.04.22, 05:00 AM LIGHTENING YELLOW & ULTIMATE GRAY After Pantones announced this color pair as the color of the year 2021, from fashion weeks to celebrity wardrobes, color has dominated from the spring / summer to fall / winter collections. The trend had started in 2020, from catwalks to celebrity appearances at awards shows like the Golden Globe and the Brit Awards. Elegant gray and bright, sunny and positive yellow have made their way into windows like the Pradas spring 21 collection, Dolce & Gabbana 21, Dior pre-autumn 21, Jacquemuss spring / summer 21, Salvatore Ferragamos spring / summer 21. The pair symbolizing positivity, hope and strength were embraced throughout the desperation of the pandemic situation last year.















The color “green” started trending on social media early last year and the fashion world was quick to embrace it as well. The nature-inspired hue, symbolizing sustainability and reflecting “optimistic” thinking has taken designer collections and celebrity wardrobes by storm. From spring / summer to fall / winter, the color present in the clothing and accessories collections of Bottega Veneta, Jacquemus and Salvatore Ferragamo to name a few. Various shades of green like lime green, jewel tone of emerald green, dark green were in fashion all year round. Early last year, Priyanka Chopra’s eccentric polka dot orb dress from Halpern Studio’s s / s ’21 collection garnered a lot of attention on social media, as did Cardi B’s eye-catching flower set. at Paris Fashion Week in October. From the Met Gala to Insta, color has clearly marked the trend report. PINK



















From accessories and clothes to makeup and hair, pink was without a doubt the ‘it’ color of the year 2021. From Hollywood and Bollywood to Tollywood, Insta has shown just how much of a favorite it is too. celebrities. While the bold, bright hot pink was the most popular choice, shades like chewing gum, neon pink, and orchid flower also performed well. The pastel pink hue, a wedding favorite for most Bolly brides, also remained a favorite last year. The color was not only spotted on the runways, concerts and awards shows but also as athleisure looks, occasion outfits and resort outfits on the holidays, a touch of pink was all it took. to brighten up and combat the gloom of the pandemic. WORRY



Warm yellow-orange hues like mango sorbet and marigold were on the trending list from last year’s New York Fashion Week. It has been well noticed in the Indian wedding trousseau lines as well as in the wardrobes of celebrities like Deepika and Kylie Jenner. MAUVE Various shades of the violet palette like purple, plum, lavender were part of celebrity wardrobes all year round. Whether it’s Kate Middleton in Emilia Wickstead, visiting Northern Ireland, the premiere of Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci look or even Zoey Deutch and Whoopi Goldberg’s Met Gala looks. Also visible on the catwalk of the Iris-Van-Herpen Fall’21 showcase, the color palette was heralded as a major trend of 2022. BLUE



Shades of blue have been trending since 2020 and, as you might expect, will continue to remain popular this year as well. From the Met Gala looks of Amanda Gorman in Vera Wang and Chopard and Tracee Ellis Ross to the Fall ’21 and Spring ’22 runways in Milan, Paris, New York, the color featured in most designer lines. Bollywood celebrities like Katrina, Deepika, Sara Ali Khan also sported their blue looks last year on Insta.

